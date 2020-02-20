[murder-investigation-introduced-immediately-after-demise-of-male-in-hmp-belmarsh-prison]

An investigation has been released pursuing the suspicious death of a prisoner inmate at HMP Belmarsh.
Law enforcement were called at 8pm on Tuesday (February 18) to the jail in Thamesmead to stories of an assault within just the prison facility.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Provider attended the locale in which a 36-year-outdated man was observed with head accidents.
The injured male was taken to medical center in a critical issue wherever he later on died on the night of Wednesday (February 19). His future of kin are aware.
A post-mortem assessment will take position in owing study course.
Two males, both aged 28, who are also inmates at the jail, ended up arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been remanded in custody in connection with the incident pending additional enquiries.
Enquiries into the situation go on, led by the Met’s Specialist Criminal offense Division below Detective Main Inspector Richard Leonard.
DCI Leonard claimed: “We are performing to build the situations surrounding this incident with the aid of SERCO and community officers.
“At this stage I am open up minded concerning motive, but hope this to turn out to be crystal clear as the investigation progresses.”