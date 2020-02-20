[murder-investigation-introduced-immediately-after-demise-of-male-in-hmp-belmarsh-prison]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Recognizefor facts of your knowledge safety legal rights Invalid E-mail

An investigation has been released pursuing the suspicious death of a prisoner inmate at HMP Belmarsh.

Law enforcement were called at 8pm on Tuesday (February 18) to the jail in Thamesmead to stories of an assault within just the prison facility. Officers from the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Provider attended the locale in which a 36-year-outdated man was observed with head accidents.

The injured male was taken to medical center in a critical issue wherever he later on died on the night of Wednesday (February 19). His future of kin are aware. A post-mortem assessment will take position in owing study course. Two males, both aged 28, who are also inmates at the jail, ended up arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been remanded in custody in connection with the incident pending additional enquiries.