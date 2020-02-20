[murder-investigation-underway-after-three-girls-identified-lifeless-inside-of-hemet-property]

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway following three females have been discovered useless within a dwelling in Hemet, law enforcement explained.

Hemet law enforcement responded to a property near the intersection of Rabbit Peak Way and Rexford Drive Wednesday at about nine p.m. right after receiving a get in touch with of a girl lying in a pool of blood.

Specifics concerning how the three people died was not straight away recognised and their identities had been not launched. A person guy appeared at the scene and identified himself as the father of one particular of the victims. He reported his daughter experienced recently moved into the house.

Neighbors say the people today at the household stayed to on their own.

Law enforcement stated an arrest has not been produced.

Further more information and facts was not disclosed and the investigation is ongoing.

Any one with info relating to the incident is requested to get hold of Sgt. Gomez at 951-765-2396 or leave an nameless tip with the department at (951) 765-3897.