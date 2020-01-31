Murder of Jennifer Dulos: Ex-husband accused of murder, Fotis Dulos, dies after suicide, says lawyer

FARMINGTON, Connecticut – Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his former wife, was pronounced dead a few days after trying to kill himself, his lawyer said Thursday evening.

Lawyer Norm Pattis said that Dulos, 52, was pronounced dead just after 5.30 p.m.

Dulos was found numb inside his car in the garage of his Farmington home on Tuesday, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, after failing to attend a previously scheduled bail hearing.

When the police searched her home, they did not find any suicide notes or other significant evidence, police sources told ABC News. However, the police found a document in which Dulos reiterates his innocence, the sources said.

We do not know when it was written.

“Mr. Dulos has been tried and sentenced by the court of public opinion,” Pattis told ABC News. “Now he has been executed. We remain determined to demonstrate that he did not assassinate Jennifer.”

A judge increased Dulos’ bail from $ 6 million to $ 6.5 million on the death of Jennifer Dulos after the company that originally posted to him learned that two properties offered as security were subject to foreclosure and that ” a third was overvalued by more than $ 300,000.

He is accused of killing the mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos, whose body has never been found.

Dulos denied these allegations and pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping.

Dulos’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and lawyer Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil case, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Her body was not found, but Connecticut state police said there had been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before her disappearance, no activity on her cell phone, and no one had seen or heard of her.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were involved in a controversial divorce battle, and state police have claimed in court documents that Fotis Dulos “was waiting” for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault had taken place in the garage.

Previous court documents have revealed that Jennifer Dulos’ blood soaked clothes and sponges were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a man who appeared to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and throwing bags in more than 30 different containers along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.

The children are currently being looked after by the mother of Jennifer Dulos, who had requested full custody.

