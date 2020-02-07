A parole identified by one of his victims under his nickname, “Jackknife,” was bailed Thursday on charges of shooting two men, one dead, in Lawndale on the West Side last month.

In the courtroom, no motive was given by the prosecutors of Cook County why Jackknife, whose real name is Napoleon Sharkey, would have directed the two men on January 10 outside a corner store in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

But according to prosecutors, witness statements and surveillance videos connect Sharkey with the shooting and show that he was the shooter.

Judge Arthur Wesley Willis said that he considered Sharkey a danger to the community, and pointed out that Sharkey is currently being released conditionally for unlawful use of a weapon by a criminal – his second conviction for that indictment.

“No bail,” Wilis simply said at the end of the hearing.

A man who came to court and said he was Sharkey’s brother said that Sharkey had not committed the shooting in any way, but declined to comment.

About 6 p.m. on the day of the shooting, a POD camera from the Chicago police recorded Sharkey after 34-year-old Maurice Jones and another man, 39, when she was in a white Nissan Altima to a store on the corner in Lexington Street and California Avenue reason to buy cigarettes, prosecutors said.

While the two men were talking to Jones’ cousin and another witness outside the store, Sharkey tucked into a white Infiniti SUV and kept them shot from the driver’s side window, the prosecutors said.

The 39-year-old recognized Sharkey immediately as “Jackknife,” whom he had known for 10 years, prosecutors said. As Sharkey slowly turned the corner, still pointing the gun at the men, the 39-year-old turned and started running and heard a series of gunshots as he fled, the prosecutors said.

The 39-year-old was hit in the butt and when he looked behind him he saw Jones lying on the floor, the prosecutors said. The 39-year-old ran to tell the Jones family what was happening and was taken to a hospital. Jones was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but was declared dead by several gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Six Smith and Wesson .40-caliber shell enclosures were restored from the scene.

The 39-year-old identified Jones the same day with his nickname and also identified him in a photo series, prosecutors said.

Eight different POD cameras followed Sharkey’s Infiniti after the shooting, prosecutors said, and a cell phone number that Sharkey gave the Illinois Department of Corrections when he was released showed that the phone was nearby at the time of the shooting and matched the locations of the Infiniti as it drove away, prosecutors said.

Sharkey was taken into custody while driving the Infinity, which is registered with his girlfriend, on Tuesday in Austin, according to court cases.

In addition to the two arms beliefs, Sharkey has previously been convicted of multiple drug offenses, prosecutors said.

A public defender assistant said that Sharkey worked as a concierge and had strong family ties with the community.

After refusing the bail, Judge Willis set the next court date for 24 February.