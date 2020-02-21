[murder-of-person-uncovered-lifeless-in-his-automobile-in-1985-remains-unsolved]

No arrests made in dying of guy uncovered at Bakersfield park final 12 months



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just after a single calendar year, law enforcement say there are no suspects in the loss of life of gentleman who was located at a area park.

The entire body of Manpreet Singh Gill was uncovered at Belle Terrace Park in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 20, 2019. He was 28 years outdated.