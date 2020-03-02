[murder-probe-sought-for-south-korea-sect-at-center-of-coronavirus-outbreak]



March 2, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – The federal government of Seoul requested for a murder investigation into leaders of a Christian sect at the center of the country’s deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying the church was liable for its refusal to cooperate with initiatives to halt the disease.

A big majority of the far more than 4,000 confirmed circumstances of the South Korean outbreak, the most significant outside the house China and however rising, have been joined to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive motion that reveres founder Lee Guy-hee.

Park Won-quickly, mayor of the money Seoul, explained if Lee and other leaders of the church had cooperated, helpful preventive actions could have saved these who later died of the virus.

“The predicament is this serious and urgent, but in which are the leaders of the Shincheonji, which includes Lee Person-hee, the main director of this crisis?” Park mentioned in a submit on his Facebook website page late on Sunday.

Seoul’s city authorities reported in a independent statement that it experienced filed a felony complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Place of work, inquiring for an investigation of Lee and 12 some others on expenses of murder and disorder control act violations.

The prosecutors’ workplace stated it experienced been given the complaint and was reviewing it.

Overall health authorities reported the huge vast majority of the three,000 cases verified in Daegu, a different Korean town, have been linked to a branch of the church there, the place a man or woman who experienced examined constructive in February attended services 2 times.

Lots of have blamed the church’s secretive character and tightly packed conditions at providers for the substantial quantity of situations connected to it.

An further 600 conditions were detected in the province surrounding Daegu.

South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention described 476 new scenarios of the coronavirus on Monday, raising the total to four,212 with 22 fatalities.

The church issued a assertion Sunday reiterating calls for an conclude to “stigmatisation, hatred and slander” in opposition to its followers, expressing it was cooperating with the government.

Wellness authorities said they have attained a record of 317,320 Shincheonji members and “trainees”, but have been told by some regional governments that it was not exhaustive.

