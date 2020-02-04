Murder process starts for brother or Manchester concert suicide bomber

The brother of the suicide bomber who blew himself up three years ago at an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester was just as guilty of killing the 22 victims, was told in a court on Tuesday.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British born to Libyan parents, exploded his bomb in Manchester Arena at the end of a show by the American pop singer in May 2017. Among the dead were seven children, the youngest of only eight.

On Tuesday, his brother Hashem Abedi, also 22, went to London, accused of helping his brother carry out the bombing. He denies any involvement in the attack, including allegations of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

“Hashem Abedi is just as responsible for these atrocities and for the violations identified in the indictment … just as sure as if he had chosen the target and had the bomb exploded himself,” prosecutor Duncan Penny said.

Penny told the Old Bailey cou that Hashem Abedi helped his brother get the ingredients for making the home-made bomb and that they experimented together with the construction, buying screws and nails to use as a shrapnel.

They kept and made the device at a separate address in Manchester and shortly before returning to Libya in mid-April 2017, they bought a car to store the bomb-making equipment.

Metal found on scene

The court heard how Hashem asked Abedi if he could take home vegetable oil cans from the takeaway where he worked, and said he wanted to sell scrap metal, but instead used it to make bombs.

Metal from one of the cans was later found at the site of the bombing.

“This explosion was the culmination of months of planning, experimentation, and preparation by the two of them,” Penny said. “The bomb that exploded was obviously designed to kill and maim as many people as possible.”

The attack injured 264 people in addition to 22 deaths and 670 people have since reported psychological trauma.

A man stands next to flowers on St Ann’s Square in the center of Manchester on 26 May 2017, one of the many tributes to the victims. (Emilio Morenatti / The Associated Press)

Hashem Abedi was extradited from Libya to Britain in July last year after the Libyan authorities agreed to hand him over.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) said it was responsible for the attack in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, but security forces have always treated that claim with skepticism.

In 2018, British lawmakers concluded that the MI5 security service had missed potential opportunities to prevent the bombing.

The Abedi family emigrated to Britain during the reign of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, moved from London to the Fallowfield area in southern Manchester. Hashem Abedi was born in Manchester. The parents of the brothers returned to Libya after Gadhafi was overthrown in 2011.

The brothers showed some signs of radicalization in the years prior to the bombing, the prosecutor said.