murder-suspect-barricaded-in-panorama-city-home-right-after-hazardous-chase

PANORAMA City, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A murder suspect led police on a risky pursuit by the northeast San Fernando Valley, crashing into a automobile and then barricading himself in an condominium building Monday night.

The incident commenced with police chasing a murder suspect, perhaps driving a stolen motor vehicle, around eight: 30 p.m.

The car crashed into a parked truck around Chase Avenue and Willis Avenue in Panorama Metropolis.

The suspect jumped out of the automobile and ran absent on foot, police say.

At some point he ran inside an apartment intricate and barricaded himself inside of for additional than two several hours.

Law enforcement blocked off local streets as they tried to influence the suspect to surrender. Inhabitants ended up not allowed into their houses and most have been building plans to devote the night with mates in case the problem stretches into the early early morning hours.