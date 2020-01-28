Murder suspect Fotis Dulos attempts suicide at Connecticut home

FARMINGTON, Connecticut – Accused killer Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at his home in Farmington, defense attorney Norm Pattis told ABC News.

Dulos, charged with the murder of his ex-wife, was not found at his home in Farmington, Connecticut.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital “with a pulse,” said Pattis.

The exact state of Dulos is not immediately clear.

He was called to an emergency bond hearing on Tuesday after an insurance company raised questions about his $ 6 million bond.

He did not appear at this hearing.

Dulos has denied allegations that he killed Jennifer Dulos, his ex-wife and mother of five presumed dead.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping.

Dulos’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and lawyer Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil case, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Her body was not found, but Connecticut state police said there had been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before her disappearance, no activity on her cell phone, and no one had seen or heard of her.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were involved in a controversial divorce battle, and state police have claimed in court documents that Fotis Dulos “was waiting” for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault had taken place in the garage.

Previous court documents have revealed that Jennifer Dulos’ blood soaked clothes and sponges were found in trash cans in Hartford, where security cameras captured a man who appeared to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and throwing bags in more than 30 different containers along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.

The children are currently being looked after by the mother of Jennifer Dulos, who had requested full custody.

***RECENT NEWS. STAY WITH EYEWITNESS NEWS FOR UPDATES ***

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.