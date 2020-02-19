[Murdered and Neglected update: DNA Doe Project identifies ancestry of Kern County Jane Doe, asks for further DNA knowledge]

(KGET)— The DNA Doe Venture, a non-earnings working to establish murder victims with DNA engineering, has recognized the ancestry of a single of two girls profiled in KGET’s unique characteristic Murdered and Neglected.

According to nonprofit, her ancestry features indigenous Canadians with ties to Montana as nicely. They have virtually six,000 matches, but most of the details is not public for the reason that individuals did not decide-in to matching when they uploaded it.

The DNA Doe undertaking is inquiring any one with very similar ancestry to upload their raw, DNA facts, and importantly, choose-in to matching to help discover her. You can do that for totally free at gedmatch.com and ftdna.com.