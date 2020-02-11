Murdered prosecutor Kevin Morais receives posthumous award for fighting corruption in Malaysia

Datuk Kevin Anthony Morais was honored posthumously for his anti-corruption efforts by the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation. – Malaysian Post

PUTRAJAYA, January 30 / PRNewswire / – The late Deputy Prosecutor Datuk Kevin Anthony Morais was honored posthumously tonight for his anti-corruption efforts by the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF).

At the opening of the foundation, Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Morais is one of two recipients of the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion 2020 Award.

“We are here to tell the world that all anti-corruption officers who have paid high prices during their tenure are our champions and our heroes,” he said in his speech.

Dr. Mahathir said that the price is often the life of such people.

“We know that fighting and detecting corruption is very dangerous, and the world has seen many of those who have tried.

“I would like to take this opportunity to review the contributions made by former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, former Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, Tan Sri Dr. Exposing the 1MDB scandal, ”he said.

The Prime Minister recognized their efforts as a contribution to the turning point in Malaysia’s political direction and sparked an awakening among the Malaysians.

“Their collective courage and determination brought about a kleptocratic regime in an unprecedented demonstration of human power,” said Dr. Mahathir.

The other award winner is the Indonesian novel Baswedan, whose work with Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi in June 2016 led to an acid attack against him, which partially blinded him in the left eye.

“The awards to Mr. Morais and Mr. Baswedan symbolize our appreciation for their victims,” ​​he said.

The Kevin award was collected by his brother Datuk Richard Morais.

The late deputy prosecutor was found murdered on September 16, 2015. His body was in a concrete oil-filled barrel near USJ 1 in Subang Jaya.

Morais was last seen alive on September 4 when he left Segambut to work for the General Prosecutor’s Office in Putrajaya. A report of missing persons was later filed by his brother the following day.

As a result, the former army pathologist Colonel Dr. R. Kunaseegaran and five other men accused of killing Morais after suspecting the murder had been committed to prevent Morais from Dr. Persecuting Kunaseegaran for corruption.

In June 2018, Dr. Kunaseegaran sentenced to five years in prison and fined RM 7 million by the Shah Alam Court of Justice for two corruption charges of RM700,000.

The PIACCF was set up to help anti-corruption bosses and experts who are affected in the course of their work.

In accordance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the Foundation also protects civil servants who are members of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.