[Murdered woman, two gentlemen critically wounded in vehicle incident in Antioch – Up News Information San Francisco]

ANTIOCH (Up Information Facts SF) – An 18-year-old lady was killed and two guys ended up critically injured Sunday afternoon in a auto accident on James Donlon Boulevard in Antioch, police claimed.

The law enforcement had been named at four: 26 p.m. Sunday to James Donlon in close proximity to Hummingbird Lane, in southwest Antioch. Officers arrived to discover the nearby woman, who had been expelled from the injured automobile. Police said she was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

The other two occupants of the auto, a 19-yr-previous gentleman and a 20-year-outdated guy, experienced to be eliminated from the wreckage by the workers of the Contra Costa County Hearth Section. They were taken to a close by healthcare facility for remedy of what the police described as "critical but not lifetime-threatening,quot injuries.

Police claimed first indications are that excessive speed is a probable component in the accident. No other information, which include the victim's title, were being offered Sunday night time.

Officers are investigating the incident Sunday evening. Any person who has info about the accident, or who has witnessed, is requested to call the Antioch law enforcement officer or to have witnessed the collision, to get in touch with Officer Calvin Prieto at (925) 779-6900 ext. 85936 or [email protected] You can also ship a textual content recommendation to 274637 (CRIMES) applying the ANTIOCH keyword.

