Murderers fall new single “Warning” and report “Imploding The Mirage”

Killer shared the new single “Warning” and announced the details of the expected release of the new album “Imploding The Mirage».

Many times teased record in Las Vegas rock veterans confirmed that their sixth disc will be released May 29.

Recorded in Utah, Vegas and Los Angeles and samarealizavany in conjunction with Sean Everett and Jonathan rows with Foksigena, “Imploding The Mirage” shows that the site of the former guitarist of Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, and kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel war with drug, Blake Mills and Lucius.

Buckingham lends guitar solo for starting single “caution”, which is ready for stage emotional US dose and vivid romantic. Check it out below.

“We were in Utah, doing it”, – Flowers told NME last year on a new album. “Here, I first fell in love with the music, so it is exciting to be back and to hear the music that fits the geography.

“Some of these things are beginning to charge, and a lot to do with music synthesizer. It has always been part of our DNA, but it is exactly the creeps.”

Brandon Flowers killer. Credit: Rob Loud / Press

Speaking to NME before Glastonbury, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. the drummer added: “I would not call it a concept album, but we’re starting to see a theme concept, and we have fun with it.” I do not want to say exactly what the concept, but I would say that it is fun, a little bit more, and I like it. I also like dark plate. We just Brandon and I … we had fun with the fact that we do not have a guitar, we do not have bass, so it sounds different. “

He continued: “There are messages, but it’s a little more fun and sounds grateful grateful for where we are at this point there are a lot of bands and musicians, and we are very grateful for the fact that for almost twenty years, the band creates a record we do not… We take it for granted, and this record sounds like. “

Meanwhile, following the date of the tour at the stadium the UK and Ireland will be lower.

26/5/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM

05.28.20 FALKIRK, SHKOTALNIYA, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM

5/30/20 Manchester, UK @ EMIRATES STAR Trafford

06/01/20 Norwich, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM

3/20/20 PAVDNIK, UK @ STADIUM old dreams

5/20/20 London, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM

6/20/20 London, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM

6:09:20 Bristol, UK Ashton Hotels STAGE @

6/20/20 KAVENTY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM

13/06/20 Average Britain, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM