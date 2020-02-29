murfreesboro-police-exploring-for-lacking-male

Adam Tamburin, The Tennessean Posted 9: 45 a.m. CT Feb. 29, 2020 | Up to date nine: 47 a.m. CT Feb. 29, 2020

Near

Murfreesboro police are inquiring for the public’s support as they lookup for a male who went lacking Friday.

Police mentioned Patrick Dylan Clark, 30, was “previous heard from” Friday, and that he may possibly be in hazard. Investigators consider he could still be in the Murfreesboro location and may well be remaining at a nearby lodge.

Clark is 5 toes, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with info on Clark can achieve Det. Chris Pate at 629-201-5616.

Arrive at Adam Tamburin at 615-726-5986 and [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tamburintweets.

Study or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/news/2020/02/29/murfreesboro-police-looking-missing-person/4913440002/