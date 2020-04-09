Murray, Kerber to engage in in virtual Madrid Open | Sports activities

Andy Murray reacts during his men’s singles 2nd spherical match versus Cameron Norrie at the China Open tennis event in Beijing October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

MADRID, April 9 — Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber will enjoy in the digital Madrid Open later this thirty day period immediately after the clay-courtroom celebration was cancelled, organisers explained right now.

Gamers will do battle on the web on the Tennis Earth Tour videogame to increase cash for these battling in the activity and people today afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous entire world variety ones Murray and Kerber, who have each won three Grand Slam singles titles, are amid the very first stars to indication up for the match, which will aspect 32 gamers and run from April 27-30.

“(It) is a new problem for us the players, and a little something that I have never been performed prior to,” reported Kerber.

“It’s thrilling and a fantastic opportunity to contend from home in a new structure. I’m searching ahead to take part.”

French ATP player Lucas Pouille and Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro will also acquire aspect.

Each male and feminine winner will come to a decision how significantly of a €150,000 (RM710,300) purse to donate to “tennis gamers now suffering economically”.

An extra €50,000 “will all go toward cutting down the social effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Tennis has been in lockdown considering the fact that early very last thirty day period and is not scheduled to return right up until July 13 at the earliest pursuing the cancellation of Wimbledon for the initial time because World War II. — AFP