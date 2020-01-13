Murrieta waives fees and reduces cost of concealed weapons license

Loading...

MURRIETA, California (KABC) – Obtaining a license to carry concealed weapons in Murrieta is not easier this year, but it will be a little cheaper by using taxpayers’ money to pay for some of the fees.

“The purpose of this change was to give back to the citizens of Murrieta for the T measure tax measure that was adopted last year to give us extra money for the police, public safety and things like that” said Sgt. Jeremy Durrant of the Murrieta Police Department.

The breakdown of fees before this year included a background check, license fees, fingerprinting fees, psychological assessment and weapons and security training. That’s a grand total of almost $ 800.

But now the city will pay for this background check, saving the residents of Murrieta nearly $ 300.

“There are many categories of fees associated with obtaining a (concealed transport weapon), some over which we have control and others which are not,” said Durrant.

Durrant says the change will actually help align the cost of a concealed weapons license with other jurisdictions, such as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which does not have to outsource background checks like it does Murrieta.

“Other agencies have their own investigators that they can use, so there is no additional application fee for these agencies,” said Durrant. “As with us, we have to outsource that and obviously charge for this background investigation.”

Murrieta police want to point out that all of this only applies to residents of Murrieta.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.