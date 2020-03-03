musashikosugi-plunges-in-rating-of-appealing-sites-to-are-living-in-kanto-location

The Musashikosugi district in Kanagawa Prefecture plunged in this year’s rankings of the most fascinating destinations to are living in the Kanto location, a personal study showed Tuesday.

The graphic of Musashikosugi, which has quite a few luxury significant-rise condominium properties, apparently worsened right after obtaining experienced h2o injury from potent Hurricane Hagibis in October.

Musashikosugi dropped to 20th spot from ninth last calendar year and sixth in 2018, in accordance to Recruit Sumai Organization Ltd., which runs the Suumo serious estate data site.

The study protected Tokyo and the 4 neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

The top rated three districts had been unchanged in the identical purchase for the third straight 12 months, with Kanagawa’s Yokohama topping the record, Tokyo’s Ebisu ranked 2nd and Kichijoji in the funds in third place.

The online study, conducted in January, been given responses from 7,000 folks aged in between 20 and 49 living in the 5 Kanto prefectures.