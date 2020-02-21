[Muschamp Announces Coaching Employees Assignments]

College of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has finalized his on-area coaching staff members prior to the get started of spring drills.

Right here are the 2020 coaching assignments:

Will Muschamp Head Mentor

Bobby Bentley Running Backs Mentor

Mike Bobo Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Mentor

Joe Cox Tight Finishes Coach

Kyle Krantz Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Defensive Backs Mentor

Bryan McClendon Wide Receivers Coach

Mike Peterson Outside Linebackers Coach

Travaris Robinson Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Mentor

Tracy Rocker Defensive Line Coach

Rod Wilson Linebackers Mentor

Eric Wolford Offensive Line Mentor

After a four-8 marketing campaign, transform was inescapable, and Mentor Muschamp has aggressively resolved that in the off-time, revamping significantly of his coaching employees. Only 3 coaches, offensive line coach Eric Wolford , exterior linebackers coach Mike Peterson and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson , return in the identical roles as a season ago.

“I experienced to make some challenging selections to do what is finest for the University of South Carolina and our football plan,” mentioned Mentor Muschamp. “We also experienced some coaches have an prospect to advance their occupations someplace else and we desire them the ideal. At the finish of the day, I want fellas who want to be listed here and want to get the job done to assistance this system realize success.”

The largest alterations have transpired on the offensive side of the ball, exactly where Mentor Muschamp brought in previous Colorado Condition head coach Mike Bobo to coordinate the attack and mentor the quarterbacks. Bobo has a extended track record of achievement in the SEC and will use the spring to carry out his vernacular and method. Bobo brought Joe Cox along with him from Fort Collins. Cox, who is at first from Charlotte, played at Ga, and viewed as an up-and-comer in the occupation, will be in demand of the Gamecock tight finishes. Bobby Bentley shifts back to direct the working backs, a situation he held from 2016-18, in advance of starting to be the limited finishes mentor a 12 months ago. Bryan McClendon returns as the extensive receivers mentor.

“The initially matter I asked Mike (Bobo) was to evaluate the offensive personnel and see if we needed to make any variations,” said Coach Muschamp. “After assembly with the coaches independently, breaking down film and paying out time with them in the workers place, he came away incredibly impressed and had no reservations about them getting aspect of the workers.

“Once we decided that we needed to preserve these coaches, Mike and I gave a large amount of thought to how best to composition the employees. In 2018, we experienced Eric coaching the offensive line, Bobby coaching the operating backs and Bryan coaching the large receivers and calling the performs. That calendar year we averaged above 30 details a match, around 150 yards rushing and in excess of 425 yards of total offense for each recreation, a thing that has been finished only a handful of periods at South Carolina,” famous Mentor Muschamp. “It was a quite productive 12 months for us offensively.”

On the defensive side, veteran SEC legend Tracy Rocker joins the workers as the defensive line mentor, when previous Gamecock captain Rod Wilson returns to Columbia as the linebackers mentor. Wilson, a Cross, S.C. native who captained the 2004 Gamecocks, was most lately with the Super Bowl Winner Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

“I’ve experimented with to hire Tracy in the past and am satisfied to lastly get him to Columbia,” claimed Mentor Muschamp. “Rod is a Gamecock, a Tremendous Bowl champion and was quite remarkable in the interview approach. With T-Rob, Mike (Peterson) and Kyle Krantz returning, I sense incredibly great about in which we’re at on protection.”

The Gamecocks also had a changing of the guard with their unique teams models, as Kyle Krantz , who served as an assistant in that area for the earlier two yrs, will take about as the coordinator.

The Gamecocks will hold the to start with of their 15 allotted spring techniques on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The spring will culminate with the once-a-year Garnet & Black Spring Video game on Saturday, April four.