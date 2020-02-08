Museum personnel are planning to move the USS Kidd for “long overdue” repairs

BATON ROUGE – Management of the USS Kidd Museum says that the WWII destroyer must be removed from its current location before it can be subjected to extensive maintenance.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement that repairs would be impossible in the current ship configuration. According to the statement, the Kidd’s last dry dock came in 1962, making it “long overdue” for such repairs.

The process of getting the ship to dry dock is expected to be lengthy. Museum officials say it will likely take years to plan and secure funding.

You can read the full explanation below.

It has been 38 years since the USS KIDD found a home in Baton Rouge. She saw good and bad days; Floods and hurricanes, changes in the political landscape and several national championship years. Children who were on KIDD shortly after their arrival or even stayed overnight are now bringing their own children on board to experience this historic ship.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s standards for historic ship conservation projects, historic ship managers should develop and adhere to “schedules for periodic and cyclical maintenance, including dry docking or removal of floating ships.” Commissioners and USS KIDD staff begin to develop a plan to take the ship to dry dock for repairs that cannot be done in the current berth configuration.

The time between dry docking is determined by the environment of the ship. While a ship in salt water may need to be drained every 5 to 10 years, a ship in fresh water can extend that period to 10 to 20 years based on the estimated life of the hull coatings. Although KIDD’s unique berth enabled certain repair and restoration projects, changing river conditions meant that the ship was more in the water than “high and dry”. The last known dry dock from USS KIDD for structural maintenance was in 1962. It is long overdue.

There are many ships in the historic ship community that have undergone a dry dock project. KIDD staff will use all available resources to identify, identify and develop a plan for appropriate action. The planning process and securing funding is expected to take several years.

Although the hull of KIDD is of paramount importance, it has been found that over the years that thousands of visitors have entered the ship, many small items have disappeared from KIDD’s equipment inventory. Therefore, KIDD staff declare a general amnesty for anyone who feels they cannot walk without taking a souvenir of their visit with them. Regardless of how insignificant it may seem, please bring the flags, buttons, labels and other items back into the right apartment. No questions are asked.

The USS KIDD was reset to its 1945 configuration and staff are always on the lookout for vintage items that could tell the story of the sailors at sea during World War II. Call the museum at 225-342-1942 if you have material such as magazines, navy blankets, typewriters, emails, etc. that may be suitable for use in the cabins on board KIDD and you would like to donate ,