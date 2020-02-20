[“music-bank”-releases-assertion-on-iz*one’s-impending-visual-appearance]

On February 20, the chief producer (CP) of KBS’s “Music Bank” produced a statement about IZ*ONE’s forthcoming overall look on the show and verified that they will be performing on the February 21 broadcast.

On February 14, “Music Bank” aired a preview demonstrating that IZ*A single would be performing the next week. In response, thousands of viewer petitions ended up filed with the KBS Viewer Rights’ Heart possibly protesting or approving IZ*ONE’s visual appearance.

CP Kwon mentioned, “If it is a case of leading to troubles for society or breaking the regulation, then KBS will control who seems on broadcast in accordance to its own approach. But IZ*A single was not incorporated on KBS’s listing of individuals who are banned from broadcast. Because they are not on the ban checklist, this theoretically implies they should at least be considered as element of the probable performer lineup for ‘Music Bank.’ Whether or not they essentially look relies upon on things like their rank on the ‘Music Bank’ charts at the time of their promotions and the response of the domestic and global K-pop admirers.”

The producer continued, “Internally, we talked over this problem for a prolonged time. We are very well informed of the considerations expressed by folks who truly feel awkward viewing IZ*One particular boost. But considering the fact that there is no evidence that the unique IZ*A person members were being connected to the manipulation controversy, we judged it would be excessive to deny people who have labored so difficult for their new music the opportunity to carry out it even at the time.”

IZ*1 manufactured their comeback with “Fiesta” on February 17. The group briefly went on hiatus late past yr after “Produce” director Ahn Joon Young admitted to manipulating the rankings of audition systems.

