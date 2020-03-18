Music producer Andrew Watt details horrific coronavirus experience after positive diagnosis – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML8e6997db84bed88ac128695111a6d42b11%

WENN / Avalon

By encouraging people to stay indoors and stay sanitized, the producer of & # 39; Ordinary & # 39; de Ozzy Osbourne reveals that his health problems began in the early hours of 6 March.

Record musician and producer Andrew Watt He was diagnosed with coronavirus after days struggling with flu-like health problems.

The 29-year-old who produced Ozzy OsbourneThe new comeback album “Ordinary Man” appeared on Instagram Tuesday (March 17) to reveal that he had become ill with what he thought was the flu, but when his health did not improve, he was admitted to hospital with viral pneumonia.

Describing his experience, Watt writes: “12 days ago, early in the morning on March 6, I began to feel like I had been hit by a bus. I couldn’t get out of bed for days and started having a fever. A doctor at my home who told me that I am positive for regular flu and that there is no way I can have COVID-19 as I have not left the country and all I do is go to study and go straight home. .. ”

“The chills, sweats and fever didn’t stop. I started to get lucid and then I started having a cough … I immediately ran to the emergency room and begged for the COVID-19 test since this & # 39; “I didn’t back down. I was turned down for probation because of federal regulations. I prayed and begged to be evaluated and finally got a chest beam … the results of which were viral pneumonia … but still … no evidence. ”

He finally asked a private doctor for a proper diagnosis and learned that he had been infected with COVID-19.

Watt now urges supporters to consider the world’s most vulnerable people and isolate themselves as the disease continues to spread.

“I’m a young healthy guy and I’m going to get this no matter what,” he posted. “But … there are so many people in my life and in the world who can’t overcome this because of their age and / or a compromised immune system … that’s why I’m writing this post.”

“I can’t stress it enough … This is no joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourself and the people you love around you until we have taken over all of this. Having the thought” I’m young, it can’t affect me, it’s just stupid (sic). ”

Watt joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko Y “Game of Thrones“star Christopher Hivju among celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus.

