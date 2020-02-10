Music producer Nathaniel Levingston remembers his roots in Fresno after writing a hit song

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – There is no science to set a record, but Nathaniel Levingston is a living example of how hard work and persistence can pay off.

After spending more than two decades in the music game, the Fresno native recently made a big splash when a song he wrote and produced appeared on DJ Khaled’s latest album, “Father of Asahd”.

“Life just changed, like instantly, with a song,” says Levingston. “People always say that a song can change your life, you hear that, but you don’t know how true it is until you get that song.”

Levingston wrote the song “Won’t Take My Soul” with hip hop icons Nas and Ceelo Green.

He also received producer credit on the album.

“Father of Asahd” debuted last May and quickly rose to become number one on the Billboard charts and is on track to reach platinum +.

“I met Khaled 14 years ago when I did an internship for him,” says Levingston. “I went to Miami for the Source Awards. I ended up doing an internship for him for the day. I never knew that 14 years later I would be on his project. But what I learned is that you just have to take the time and prepare. “

The 40-year-old now lives in Atlanta but has not forgotten his 559 roots.

The female voice you hear on the track is a gospel singer and longtime friend, Leah Marie de Fresno.

“I always knew, working with him, that he was a brain with the pen,” says Marie. “We just entered the studio and he said ‘sing this line’, and I started to sing this line, and I started freestyle, then he came there with me, and here we are, but we knew when we heard it, it was a success. “

After the album’s success, Levingston says the doors have opened for him like never before.

Some of the biggest names in music are now contacting him to help him produce a successful album.

“Cardi B, I pinned a few songs for her new project. Cardi has only been out for two years, and she is one of my favorites. When I got the call, ‘Yo, Cardi is looking for stuff, and they want you to submit it, ‘blew my mind. “

The climb to reach the status of a number one album has been long and difficult, but Levingston says he’s enjoying the view while waiting for what lies ahead for 2020.

