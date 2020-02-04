Music world pays tribute to Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill

Gang Of Four guitarist and co-founder Andy Gill died at the age of 64.

The members of the post-pun legend announced the news in a statement on Facebook. The guitarist died in the hospital after a short respiratory illness.

The band said: “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and supreme leader died today. Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really bow; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

“His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album, while planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

“But for us he was our friend – and we will remember because of his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit of a genius too.

“One of the best things to ever do, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked with him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ’em a Turn for him. “

Gill founded Gang Of Four in Leeds in 1976, inspired by influences as diverse as Marxist politics, dubreggae and pub-rockers Dr. Feelgood. Early songs such as Love Like Anthrax and the debut album Entertainment! were cited as touchstones by members of Nirvana, Fugazi and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose self-titled debut album Gill produced.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bass player Flea paid tribute to Gill on Instagram and said: “Andy was one of my heroes who inspired the shit from Hillel, Anthony and I as young people; I was incredibly happy when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be happy with the divine, I love you Andy. “

Gill was the only constant member of Gang Of Four, who initially broke up in 1983 before reforming in 1987 and again in 2004.

Other musicians paid tribute to Gill, including Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine, Mike Mills from R.E.M. and Greg Dulli from The Afghan Whigs.

