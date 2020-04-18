Musician Grieves the Loss of a Soft Boy, David Bowie Bassist Matthew Seligman

Thomas Dolby (right) performed on stage with his band Lyndon Connah (key), Kevin Armstrong (guitar), Justin Hildreth (drums) and Matthew Seligman (bass) at Union Chapel on February 28, 2010 in London, England.

Former bassist Soft Boys and Thompson Twins Matthew Seligman died on Friday at the age of 64, reported from COVID-19 complications.

A respected bassist, Seligman has a long and impressive resume after playing with David Bowie, Waterboys, Tori Amos, and Thomas Dolby.

Seligman appeared on the Soft Boys 1980 classic album Underwater Moonlight and also played on the former Soft Boys solo album Robyn Hitchcock, Black Snake Diamond Role, Groove Decay, and Invisible Hitchcock.

According to NME, Seligman also acts as a human rights lawyer outside of music.

“Pop music is about exaggerating the obvious” – Matthew Seligman, 14 July 1955 – 17 April 2020

Hitchcock shares a sincere warning to bassists on his Facebook page, given Seligman’s optimism of recording Underwater Moonlight. “I write this when Matthew Seligman sneaks out of this life and wherever the soul goes next. Everyone goes, but none of us expects Matthew to leave us so suddenly, forever,” he wrote. “It’s strange and very sad to talk about him in the past tense.”

“I am very grateful to have played music with him – you can really see his face shining like a full moon when he listens back to the take he enjoys. On the stage he will jump around and run and pacing when the music moves him. Matthew is , then, and will always be one of the best, “he wrote, also saying that his thoughts were with his partner and children.

Last summer with Matthew Seligman, my brilliant bassist friend who on the 10th day fell into a coma at St George’s London with Covid-19. It’s time to get better now, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/O3whhAor9C

Dolby remembers the bassist by sharing photos of the two playing together on Facebook, including one with the lyrics: “Some sad words to sing / Some leave me tongue-tied / (But the hardest thing to tell you) / But the hardest words I know / Do I love you goodbye, “from the song” I Love You Goodbye. “

The Waterboys’ Mike Scott called Seligman an “old friend, real man, (and) a bass player.” He also noted Seligman’s dedication to the Fulham football club. “Traveling well, Matthew Seligman,” he wrote.

Complete David Bowie’s author, Nicholas Pegg, also writes about losing Seligman due to coronavirus.

Sad news that we have been led astray by a virus, brilliant Matthew Seligman, bassist for Soft Boys, Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins and more. He played with Bowie on Live Aid, and on studio tracks including Chilly Down, Dancing in the Street, and the mighty Absolute Begin. pic.twitter.com/UUoBQ3tx7k

Other musicians influenced by Seligman paid their own tribute on Twitter, including Colin Meloy from December, who accompanied his warning with anger at the coronavirus, and lo-fi singer and songwriter Adam Fleming.

Music journalists also pour Seligman on Twitter. And Epstein, who wrote for Rolling Stone and Revolver, offered the bassist a “funky farewell.” Telegraph music critic Neil McCormick shared a number of Seligman’s photos from both his performances (such as with Bowie on Live Aid) and his personal experiences with Seligman.

A funky farewell to Matthew Seligman, who played on so many great recordings (including this, one of my all-time favorites), and who after all was a very pleasant person. And unfortunately, another victim of the virus. #RIP https://t.co/tvCozHfmQR

My friend Matthew Seligman has died of this annoying bug. He is a top bassist, human rights lawyer & just a sweet human being. He plays with lots of great people. We were all very proud of him when he supported Bowie on Live Aid. He has a beautiful smile, & real kindness. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/tjnLNVKe8Y

It was Matthew in a blue suit & big hair behind Bowie on Live Aid. They had some quick rehearsals then he was on stage at the biggest show with the biggest star of our time. Always cold as the cucumber saying goes. pic.twitter.com/l9SdsYefU5

