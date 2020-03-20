Musicians are asked to carry out a three-fold Spotify royalty payments after the cancellation of the concert

Musicians are asked to Spotify triple royalty payments after the loss of profits resulting from a pandemic coronavirus.

As reported in The Guardian newspaper, an online petition has been created musician Evan Greene, who asked inducement giant triple the rate of royalties for artists.

Green Spotify also asked to donate 500,000 dollars to charity Sweet Relief, California, which provides financial assistance to artists and workers of the music industry during the long crisis in the coronavirus.

Spotify press secretary told The Guardian: “There is no doubt this is a difficult time for our creators community, and we are working to help them through the help MusiCares Covid-19 fund to provide much-needed assistance.”

The spokesman also told The Guardian, what they did part of their income from advertising, “accessible government and charitable organizations for the exchange of safety information during a pandemic.”

Founder and CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek performs on stage during the Spotify Investors Day Spring Studios March 15, 2018 in New York. CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Image for Spotify

In June last year, Spotify claimed that publishers overpaid copyright royalties, and then they demanded a refund.

They started a legal complaint against the decision of the Board of the Copyright (CRB), which has agreed to increase the rate of translation copyright by 44%, which is the National Association of Music Publishers (NMPA) described as “shameful” and tantamount to “claim” of the time. “

Spotify press secretary said last year: “In accordance with the new CRB regulations, we overpaid most publishers in 2018. While the appeal decision CRB expects rates established by the CRB, are the applicable law, and we will fulfill them -. not only for 2018 but also for the following years, when the amount paid by publishers to increase significantly.

“Instead of immediately collect the overpayment of 2018, we have proposed to extend the wage until the end of 2019, in order to minimize the impact of adjustments to the publishing company.”

While Spotify is no longer detects how much to pay the artists, some artists were divided as they get over the years, and some seem to indicate, as the figures seem to be declining over time.