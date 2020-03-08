Musicians react at SXSW canceled because karanavirus continues to spread

The musicians reacted to the news that the publication of SXSW through 2020 was reversed with the increasing koronavirusnaga crisis.

The event in Austin, Texas, which presents music, film and comedy, was scheduled to begin March 13 and will last until 22 March. Yesterday (March 6), the organizers announced the official cancellation of the event in Austin.

“We have destroyed, to share with you the news” – they wrote in a statement posted on their website. “The show must go on ‘is in our DNA, and it is the first time the March events will happen in 34 years. We are now working with the consequences of this unprecedented situation. “

Austin employees of public health originally stated earlier in the week (4 March) that “there is no evidence that the closure SXSW or any other meetings will make the community safer.” However, if cases are rapidly increasing in the United States and around the world, the local authorities decided to cancel the festival as a whole.

Organizers say SXSW is now “exploring options to move the event and are working to provide a virtual online experience SXSW”. They promised to contact the registrars, customers, and members of “as soon as possible.”

Known for his support of new music, the SXSW see thousands of young musicians who travel to Austin for the first time to showcase their work in front of an American audience. Many create advertising campaigns and other albums in the US tour dates around their festival visit, to make it the most economical, most of them financed their trips at the expense of funded independently.

Today NME morning talking with some of the artists who have been affected by anyone who knows how to return the money they lost for flights, hotels and cancel the other concerts. Several artists, with whom we talked, had not received any formal communication from the SXSW and just last night on the social networks know that the event has been canceled – the majority was to be held today and tomorrow. NME approached at SXSW for comment.

Musician Katy Malka with Nortgemptana lost thousands of pounds after the news of the cancellation. “Unfortunately, I financed the means of self-financing and lost quite a lot of money. When I asked for a visa for the first time, when I applied for (something I know, has happened quite a few groups), I had to raise more money for a lawyer for the visa and the second treatment. The journey alone was worth huge amounts of money, and I do not come back, so I’m really out of his pocket.

“In terms of influence, I do not miss the opportunity to go and meet the US music industry, and the international audience at the same time that the festival is often known as a springboard for other things.”

Malkov said that next summer effect on the art industry will be significant when the crisis virus Covid-19 will continue to increase. “During the summer, it will only get worse – not only for musicians, but also for other festivals that are struggling to shift tickets or have to cancel, and tour staff, employees, this affects the entire music industry for such an artist.. I if your tour is canceled, you pay nothing. “

Music Katy Malka – one of those who suffered the abolition of SXSW. Credit: Sam Menvil

Despite the fact that massively disappointed and out of pocket, Malka says that he understands that the organizers have no choice but to cancel, if it had the present situation. “At the moment, it is certainly not in the hands of the organizers. I think that the reaction is probably justified and in accordance with what is happening in the broader sense in terms of large-scale international events … is very little understanding of the coronavirus, and an event such as SXSW, has the potential to become the center for distribution. “

“Given that, I think it’s a great shame for all the artists, and not only did I feel that I will not play, but also very much looking forward to the disease groups.”

Company Wales’ Campire Social lost more than £ 4,000 cases SXSW. Credit: Press

Kerry Hayndman, vocalist and klavishnichka Welsh group Campfire Social, spent months planning a visit to Austin with his classmates. Despite the funding of the trip, the team still lost nearly 4,500 pounds when the cancellation of the festival.

“We literally spent the last 6 months in preparation for this I think that’s why we’re so disappointed.” – says Hayndman. “Our weekend consisted of additional practices and hours in front of computer, organization of visas, travel planning, scheduling meetings with delegates and work on marketing festival. Financially we supported PRS Foundation for about 50% of our costs. However, the rest of us had to self-finance.

“On a personal level consequences rather crude. From booking time off work and organize the business around a trip to the money spent on planning. Some of the things that we will be able to return, for example, in our room, which operates a free cancellation policy, fortunately, however, there are some problems, especially with flights as the airline has not decided our visa fee -. another hit, we have to take time lower costs, such as marketing materials, airport parking and the like -. it is losing again, we just have to accept. “

Hyndman said that after the abolition of many other small groups as they face a difficult time. “It is clear that the consequences of this are enormous, especially for the smaller independent artists. The effect of this is enormous, because apart from the funding that we have received from the PRS Foundation, we are fully self-finansuemsya. Cost for artists who travel abroad is high, but the benefits can be particularly useful. Prospects for expansion of the profiles are so many musicians have been lost, it can be an integral point in their career. “

Another of the victims cancel – Mammoth Penguins, indie pop band from Cambridge, who for months planned the logistics of their trip.

Mark Boksal from the group explains: “We know for sure that in December we had Showcases SXSW Since then, a large-scale project for us Sort travel, where to stay, to take our tools or hire it to apply for funding and visa to visit… US embassy and sit in dystapskay white room for 3 hours on Wednesday morning to see if we get success. “

Wife team Emma Kupa adds: “We have not performed any crowdsourcing We have applied for funding for the PRS, but, unfortunately, we have it was not possible, so we had to scale their plans and do as much as possible cheap and free We play.. some concerts to raise funds and supplement the cost of the flight of money in our group that would go on the record and the other on the next album costs.

Mammoth penguins – one of the groups affected by the cancellation. Credit: Press

“We are all absolutely devastated. We are waiting for the adventure and put a huge amount of work to get to it and make it work. I spent an average of an hour a day via email, development strategies and planning a trip to the beginning of the year.”

Kupa and Boksal believe that the abolition of for some time will continue to be affected by the abolition of the group. Kupa said: “It is clear that for many groups will be larger budgets Many groups do not have the funding and support in the other place, so personal income or money that would be spent on recording and other future costs, were lost Hopefully,.. that part of it can recover from the insurance. We hope to return flights and visas, but I do not know whether this is likely. “

Boxall adds: “Without your trip is fully funded by someone as the PRS, it is really expensive to finance the journey of your group from the UK to speak at SXSW There are flights, accommodation, gear hire Then visa if you do not want to risk that.. Austin fade if you nablizitsesya.

“After the abolition of SXSW will be a lot of artists who are ill. Not to mention all the small businesses in Austin, who prepared thousands of payment customers next week. We hope to be able to cancel flights and get the money back. Hopefully, most people will be able to do the same . But at SXSW there are some performers, so now is an excellent time to participate in the concert, buy a record or a t-shirt or even just create a playlist and share it.

“The impact on us is manageable. We may lose a little money, but the people were so kindly going to concerts and buying merch to support us, that when get the money, we’re not. It will not be the same for each group.”

False leaders were supposed to fly at SXSW tomorrow. Credit: Neil McCarthy

Another group, False Heads, from East London, feels a greater impact by organizing the launch of the album, and more US dates around their appearance SXSW. They also lent money to family and friends in order to afford the trip.

“. In fact, we are all working full-time, and it’s a nightmare” – says lead singer and guitarist Luke Griffiths. “We have borrowed money from friends, one of them recently had layoffs package, and we borrowed money from him, and we borrowed money to cousin, who had some kind of legacy. Our etiquette also put the money.”

For Griffiths, although he fully understands and supports the reason for termination, he said that the organizers in Austin SXSW could release earlier – especially given the fact that the Council in Austin, seemed to reassure organizers sought a few days earlier.

“I saw something last week, where they have canceled a major event nearby, and I half expected it. We had to take off tomorrow, so I got there, if we flew there, and they would cancel us. This is the only silver lining.

“I understand that it must be difficult to make such a decision, and between the organizers and the city of Austin, obviously a lot going on. Maybe disappointed that the organizers took so long that money to lower the level of money is not so much. They all work, and it would be nice to know a little. all is well and all the big companies are drawn, because it will not affect them financially, but the roots of the grass-roots level, it will affect a number of smaller artists. “

Griffiths adds that if such abolition will continue throughout the summer, the group may struggle with the financial recovery. “For many ensembles will be very difficult to come back from it when it happens. I hope that we can ride on this wave.”

Not only artists have suffered, and will be a plurality of panels and conferences, and many industry experts who have been present during the festival, and feel it. Legendary gig-zheer Jeffrey Jones, a staple at festivals and concerts throughout the UK, was in the next week to speak at the Festival of Diversity live music industry.

Parents Jeff and independent exhibition Sunday – for which Jeff is also an ambassador – GoFundMe campaign began to get to Jeff to SXSW and collected nearly 4,000 pounds per trip. Upon hearing this news, Big Jeff – he knows affectionately – says he was devastated.

“It would be my first time that I went to the United States and the SXSW. My parents along with independent venue for the exhibition created a page GoFundMe, raise funds for flights and accommodation, which is about four and a half of money. It looks like the intestines He struck to the carpet stretched out from under his feet. “

Jeff says that the cancellation could cost thousands of artists, not to mention the city of Austin, where SXSW brings in about $ 350 million tourism revenue each year. “I think it will have a very negative effect on artists: some artists looking for the loss of up to 10 000 pounds or more, when you look at things like flights and accommodation.”

6th Street Austin during SXSW 2015 CREDIT: Getty Images

“The whole career will affect not only the artists who are sent there, but also on the exhibition grounds … This is the world’s largest music and art. For some people it may cost their career, because it’s so hard to make a living in art the best of times. all it needs to look and on a global scale, because the tours are now canceled left, right and center, and for artists without touring nO sustainability. “

For Jeff news about the cancellation today, does not mean other events this year. “I think that it may affect the upcoming festivals worldwide: Coachella, Glastonbury and Primavera Sound – among many others.” All of them can be undone … It could be learned of the summer, when all the big festival and sporting events are canceled or put in the closed mode.

“It can have a very devastating impact on tourism and trade in the United Kingdom … people do not realize how big the music for the UK tourism: a vital and nedaatsennaya part of our economy.”

Now, in response to the news, industry organizations and artists already call to arrange concert showcases closer to home to musicians all over the UK can recoup some of their losses.

NME also coordinates recorded showcase for some groups, who plan to play at the festival. Further information will be published next week.

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation – a charitable organization that supports new musical initiatives across the UK – says that these showcases will be a huge help to those artists who lose money after the news of the cancellation. In an interview with NME Frankland he said: “I would like to see something happen, especially when the emphasis is on the profiles of the artists, as well as to obtain the necessary financial support to those who will be out of pocket.”

Frankland says PRS Fund “devastated” to those who suffered cancellation PRS Foundation supported 40 artists, ensembles and composers on the way to SXSW in 2020 through the “International Showcase Fund”.

“We can not overstate the economic and cultural impact of the abolition of SXSW 2020 music industry for the UK, and we are devastated to creators and businesses affected,” said Frankland. “International Exhibition Fund PRS Foundation has supported countless success stories, including Sam Fender, Alice Wolf, Dave, Jade Bird, Nubya Garcia and George. George. Tracy and investments during the period 2016-19-19 years yielded 5.3 million pounds for the industry and the UK economy. “

Dave in the past helped the financing of the PRS. Credit: Getty

“We know that 40 performers, ensembles and composers that we support in the framework of this scheme, and our partnership with BBC Music Introducing be returned with amazing results, and the news deprives hundreds of British music artists the opportunity to develop a stable international career.”

Frankland says PRS Foundation holds an emergency meeting on Monday (9 March) and publishes an extensive FAQ page for the victims. So far, the affected grants are sent here for more information. “The main thing that PRS Foundation and our partners in the financing were here to support grants and artists”, – adds Frankland.

“We are encouraged by the reaction of artists and people from the music community who are planning special events in the UK, and we encourage fans to buy music, broadcast, share and keep up with the performers at this difficult time, so they can return in the future stronger and dominate SXSW”.

One such individual special events that are planned – Charlotte Caleb, artists manager who is working on the organization of windows after assemble a team of people to help. Caleb hopes to cooperate with the British Music Export, who are the organizers of the “British House” at SXSW, where they were held numerous actions in the UK.

