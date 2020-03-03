[musk-tweets-assistance-for-dorsey-remaining-as-twitter-ceo]



March 3, 2020

(Reuters) – Elon Musk said late on Monday he supported Jack Dorsey remaining as Twitter Inc’s main government officer, two times right after reports that activist trader Elliott Administration Corp has pushed for his removing from the part.

“Just want (to) say that I guidance Jack as Twitter CEO,” the billionaire main government officer of Tesla Inc tweeted http://little bit.ly/2VFpo2I, using the heart emoji to say Dorsey has a excellent coronary heart.

Dorsey, 43, is 1 of Silicon Valley’s most well known business people, and also operates Sq. Inc, a cellular payments organization he co-started.

Dorsey and Musk have lauded every other on social media earlier. In an event early this year, Dorsey experienced requested http://bit.ly/2vxT1bq Musk, who has in excess of 31 million followers on Twitter, for assistance on how to make the platform greater.

Hedge fund Elliott has amassed a stake in Twitter and will be trying to find to put in its very own nominees to the social media company’s eight-member board when a few of the administrators stand for election, Reuters described on Friday, citing resources.

