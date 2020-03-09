Muslim gentleman guarding Ram temple in riot-hit Northeast Delhi arrested

Salma, spouse of Mustafabad resident Usman Saifi who was picked up Sunday night time infront of the temple he has been guarding. | Image: Manisha Mondal | ThePrint

New Delhi: Usman Saifi experienced been religiously guarding a Ram temple in Gali Quantity 18 of Mustafabad’s Nehru Vihar for above a 7 days now. At any time considering the fact that riots broke out in the Muslim-dominated spot of Northeast Delhi, Saifi and his neighbours were being acutely aware of not allowing tensions simmer for way too very long.

“He realized that if everything comes about to the temple, it will be the Muslims of the spot who will be blamed.” his wife Salma told ThePrint.

Saifi, 45, was picked up by Delhi Law enforcement from outside the temple late Sunday and detained. His neighbours say the police accused him of rioting and took him to Dyalpur station at 12:45 am.

“So several individuals guard the temple, not just him. I really don’t know why they only qualified him” Salma mentioned.

At the temple, the shock of Saifi’s arrest still confounds the temple guard, and these who witnessed his arrest.

‘Put a pistol to his head, took him away’

Muslim adult men in the neighbourhood say they have been sitting exterior the over two-10 years-aged Ram temple in Mustafabad at any time given that the riots started.

“We simply cannot afford any slander, or any sort of allegations thrown our way. So, we would sit outside the house the temple each individual night time and guard it,” said a Mustafabad resident, who was guarding the temple Sunday night with Saifi.

“The police all of a sudden came in their motor vehicle, place a pistol on Saifi’s head and took him absent. He did not even get a possibility to defend himself,” the eyewitness extra.

The temple in Mustafabad that Saifi experienced been guarding each night because the very last two weeks. | Manisha Mondal | ThePrint

A temple guard also says he experienced observed Saifi each and every night time because the riots.

“I really don’t know any individual by their name. But I have observed him listed here sitting outside the house the temple. These men were not just guarding the temple, but also by themselves — by making certain they are not accused of just about anything,” the guard instructed ThePrint on affliction of anonymity.

‘Police observed my son rioting in video clip footage’

According to police resources, at minimum 150 people today have been arrested till now in connection with the Delhi riots. Nevertheless, there are no official figures on the detentions. “People are becoming detained in link to rioting each individual day,” a resource additional.

At the Mustafabad aid camp, several people have approached the police and the legal assistance desk stationed there.

“Since previous evening, we have been obtaining many problems of arbitrary arrests. We are attempting to assistance these folks locate the stations in which their arrested or detained kin is stored,” explained a Supreme Courtroom advocate at the lawful assist desk.

At the aid desk, a lady named Fatima tried seeking support, alleging that her spouse and 17-year-outdated son had been picked up by the law enforcement Monday afternoon, when the 3 of them have been crossing the Shiv Vihar bridge.

“My spouse and son set up a fruit stall at the Shiv Vihar puliya each day. They had put a single up on 25th February as nicely. But the police caught keep of them stating they observed my son rioting in video footages,” stated Fatima, adding that she held telling the law enforcement they are innocent.

Fatima, whose spouse and 17-year-aged son were picked up by the law enforcement from Shiv Vihar Monday afternoon. | Picture: Manisha Mondal | ThePrint

“They came to arrest my son, but then turned in direction of my partner and mentioned ‘tum iske baap ho?’ and took him absent as nicely,” Fatima additional.

Various other households claimed male members of their spouse and children ended up picked up late Sunday.

“The adult males listed here have been sitting down outside the house their homes each and every night time ever because the riots as a safety measure for our people,” claimed Mohammed Umair, a resident of Mustafabad, whose neighbour Mohammed Yameen was picked up by the police Sunday night time.

“We were sitting down alongside one another when Yameen went to acquire some milk, but he never ever came back again. It’s only later when we went to the Dyalpur station to inquire did we uncover out about his arrest.”

(With inputs from Ananya Bhardwaj)

