Muslim Pro Ramadan 2019 (v10.7.3) + Mod Fully Premium Apk + No ads

What Is The Special For Muslim Pro Ramadan 2019 Mod Apk

The most popular Muslim app

The Arabic qualified locator, the Islamic calendar Hijri, a complete Koran, along with Arabic scripts, phonetics, translation and audio singing in Muslim Pro, identified more than 70 million Muslims worldwide as the most accurate prayer time and Azan application. is also. Map of halal restaurants and mosques, etc.

If you think the app gives you the wrong time to pray, then this is related to your settings. In most cases, enabling auto-adjustment is the safest way to get the most accurate prayer time.

THE AUTHORIZATION OF ANDROID

In-app purchase / invoicing: Choosing to upgrade to the premium version of Muslim Pro will allow you to use your existing Google Play account to make secure payments.

Location (GPS and Network): Your location is essential for accurate prayer time, calculating kibly and finding nearby halal restaurants and mosques.

Storage / Photos / Media / Files: This permission is required to store downloaded content such as additional content, audio lessons, and Qur’an translations.

Phone / Device ID and Call Information: To secure your purchase with our free credit and invitation, you need to get a unique device ID to decide to upgrade to the premium version of Muslim Pro. This device identifier is anonymous.

Muslim Pro Ramadan 2020 APK Features and Reviews

• Exact prayer time based on your current location with available angle settings

• AZAN: Visual and audio notifications for calls that pray with several music voices to choose from

• Fast during Ramzan (Imsak and Iftar)

• Quran (Al-Quran) with audio recitation (MP3), phonetics and translation

• Colorful Tajweed to help you improve your pronunciation while reading the Quran

• Community: Join the community and pray for yourself

• “Tasbih” to count slogans

• Halal Restaurant and Mosque

• Animated compass and Qibla map to show you the direction of Mecca

• Hijri Muslim calendar for estimating holy dates such as Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha

• 99 names of Allah

• Beautiful Islamic wishes (Eid Mubarak, Ramzan Kareem, etc.)

• Hasanul Muslim (Fort of Muslim: Collection of Things and Mockings)

• Fully translate app and Quran: Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Dictionary, English, Español, Italian, Netherlands, Portland, Türkçe, العربية, اردو, русский, 简体 中文

التطبيق الإسلامي الأكثر شهرة

يعتبره أكثر من 40 مليون مسلم في أنحاء العالم الإسلامي التطبيق الأكثر دقة لمواعيد الصلاة والأذان. كما يحتوي Muslim Pro أيضا على القرآن بالكامل بالنصوص العربية والعلامات الصوتية والترجمات والتلاوات المسموعة إلى جانب محدد موقع القبلة وتقويم هجري إسلامي وخريطة لمطاعم الأكل الحلال والمساجد وما إلى ذلك.

الميزات الرئيسية

– حساب دقيق لوقت الصلاة على أساس موقعك الحالي مع عدة إعدادات متاحة (زوايا)

– الآذان: تنبيهات بصرية وصوتية للآذان مع الكثير من أصوات المؤذنين للاختيار من بينهم

– أوقات الصيام (الإمساك والإفطار) أثناء رمضان

– القرآن الكريم مع التلاوات الصوتية (mp3) والعلامات الصوتية والترجمات

– مواقع مطاعم الأكل الحلال والمساجد في محيطك

– بوصلة متحركة للقبلة وخريطة توضح لك اتجاه مكة

– تقويم إسلامي هجري كامل لتقدير تواريخ الأعياد الدينية مثل عيد الفطر وعيد الأضحى

99 لسه

– بطاقات معايدة إسلامية جميلة (عيد مبارك ، رمضان كريم وما إلى ذلك…)

– ن المسلم: مجموعة من الأدعية والابتهالات

– التطبيق والقرآن مترجمان بالكامل إلى: Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, English, Español, Français, Italiano, Nederlands, Português, Türkçe, العربية, ا ,日本, р, р

ملاحظات مهمة

(1) إذا كنت تعتقد أن التطبيق يعطيك أوقات صلاة خاطئة فين المرجح أن هذا الأمر يعود إلى الإعدادات التي ضع. يُعتبر تمكين الإعدادات التلقائية الطريققة الأسلم للحصول على أوقات الصلاة الأدق في معظم الحالات

(1) لا يمكننا الرد على الآراء المنشورة على موقع متجر التطبيقات. إذا وجدت خطأو احتجت إلى مساعدتنا ، يرجى الكتابة إلينا (من التطبيق نفسه) أو على الشبكات الاجتماعية.

Muslim Pro Ramadan 2019 Mod Apk

Muslim Pro offers a choice between two optional subscriptions:

$ 1.99 per month

$ 9.99 per year

(prices vary by region)

Your iTunes account will be charged at the same price upon purchase confirmation and automatic renewal, unless it is deactivated in your iTunes account settings at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You can manage your subscription in your iTunes account settings. It is not allowed to cancel your current subscription during the active subscription period.

* Privacy Policy: https://muslimpro.com/privacy

* Terms of Use: https://muslimpro.com/terms

(/ su_box)

What’s new in the latest update

• NEW! Get inspired by our newly redesigned Inspiration section! You can now browse, share and add to your favorites

• NEW! If the app detects a new location, enable auto-update of the prayer time location

• Bug fixes and optimizations.

What the user says about Muslim Pro Ramadan 2019 Mod Apk

1. user-: This mashaAllah app is so useful and easy, with many simple features that really help you share, mark your favorite ayah, follow daily prayer, zakat calculator, daily reminder to read quran, daily phrase motivation and so on another amazing feature. Jazakumullah khayraa katsiran for people who already contribute to creating this app. Barakallah filk.

2. user-: A Muslim professional is very helpful in keeping track of time and praying in time, especially when it comes to work or college. Also, choosing qibla helps me decide the right direction when I pray in a new place. By reading the recommended articles, I also learned many other things about Islam that I have not yet known, and daily inspirational quotes encourage me to do more and more every day.

3. user-: Muslim Pro app is great app Alhamdullilah. I can read my Quran daily, keep the daily reminders and announcements on top of my Namaaz. The only change I would like is to adjust the screen size to match the Quran writings. For example, when I increase the size of the text, I cut off some Arabic formulations at the end of the sentence. Another personal request is Hadith. Having a daily Hadith and accessing all Hadith would be great.

