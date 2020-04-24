Muslims begin to mark a Ramadan submissive between the coronavirus closures

Muslims around the world started Ramadan on Friday with fasting from sunrise to sunset, but many will have to give up the common prayers and family reunions that make the holy month special, as the authorities keep the blocks aimed at slowing the pandemic of coronavirus.

Ramadan is usually a festive season, with one day fasting followed by sumptuous meals and evening gatherings. But this year, many are confined to their homes, travel is severely limited and public places such as parks, shopping malls and even mosques are closed.

Many are also weighed down by anxiety about the pandemic and widespread job losses resulting from arrests worldwide.

“This is too sad to remember in history,” said Belm Febriansyah, residing in the capital of Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world.

Mosque staff participate in the special prayer on the eve of Ramadan on April 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Rahman Roslan / Getty Images)

Jakarta is the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, which has reported over 8,200 infections and 689 deaths. Passenger flights and rail services have been suspended and private cars are prohibited from leaving the city.

The mosques in Aceh province, deeply conservative of Indonesia, were full, however, after his high clerical body decreed that it was not a “red zone” and that prayers could continue. The province is governed by Islamic law under an autonomy agreement.

WATCH | Celebrating Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The month of Ramadan will be different for Muslims around the world this year, with COVID-19 restrictions meaning that people cannot come together to pray and celebrate. 02:03

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, which recover in a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause serious illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems.

Muslim-majority countries began imposing widespread restrictions in mid-March, with many cancellations of Friday prayers and the closure of sacred sites. Saudi Arabia has largely blocked Mecca and the Medina and stopped the Umra pilgrimage all year round.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it would extend a unilateral ceasefire with the Houthi rebels lined up in Iran in Yemen through Ramadan. The fighting has continued, with each side blaming the other.

Malaysia extends the blockade

Muslim-majority Malaysia extended its blockade for another two weeks to May 12, although its daily virus cases have declined significantly in the past week. The country now has 5,603 cases, including 95 dead.

An Iranian woman walks to the Grand Bazaar market in the capital Tehran on April 20 (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised speech on the eve of Ramadan that the “jihad”, or holy war, against the pandemic has shown results but must continue.

Malaysia, along with neighboring Singapore and Brunei, has banned popular Ramadan bazaars, where food, drink and clothing are sold in congested open-air markets or street stalls. Bazaars are a key source of income for many small merchants, some of whom have moved their online businesses.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has bowed to pressure from the country’s powerful clerical institute and has allowed the mosques to remain open, although the number of new cases has recently doubled between 600 and 700 every day. Some clerics ordered their followers to pack their bags in mosques, saying that their faith will protect them.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, however, banned Ramadan prayers after the Pakistani Medical Association pleaded with authorities to close mosques nationwide.

A key element of Ramadan is charity, with fasting partly intended to cultivate empathy for the needy. But many countries have imposed bans on common meals, instead forcing charitable organizations to organize home deliveries.

In Turkey, authorities have banned the tradition of setting up tents and outdoor tables to provide free meals to the poor. He also banned drummers from going door to door to wake people up for the pre-dawn meal in exchange for advice – another Ramadan tradition.

WATCH | Imam Abdallah Yousri talks about the filming of Nova Scotia and how COVID-19 changed Ramadan this year:

Imam Abdallah Yousri with the Ummah Mosque and the Community Center talks about how his community is reacting to the filming of Nova Scotia and how COVID-19 has changed Ramadan this year. 08:01

Last month, Turkey also banned common prayers in mosques. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the month of Ramadan should not be “an excuse for easing precautions”.

“The month of blessings shouldn’t cause disease,” he said.

In Istanbul, Esat Sahin, the main imam of the Fatih Mosque, said it was a very “lonely” situation.

“Our mosques are deprived of their congregation, like an orphaned child,” he said. “Our hearts are very heavy for this.”

Block compounds that suffer in Afghanistan

In war-torn Afghanistan, the blocs aggravated the suffering of the poor.

“The landlord wants the rent and the kids ask for food, and I don’t have any answers for any of them,” said Ahmed Shah as he stood outside a supermarket with a one-wheeled trolley, hoping to make money by helping people with their groceries.

A Muslim reads passages from the Koran in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. (Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)

Ismatullah, another Kabul resident, said that he and his family of five had some bread and tea before the fast began. “We have nothing for tonight,” he said.

More than 1,300 people have tested positive in Afghanistan and 43 have died.

Ramadan in India, which starts on Saturday, was marred by growing Islamophobia following allegations that a wave of infections was linked to a three-day meeting in March in New Delhi by an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat.

Renewed stigma

Some leaders of the Indian Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have labeled the meeting as “crown terrorism”. As a result, many Muslims have had to face renewed stigma, threats and a boycott of vendors who venture into neighborhoods dominated by Hindus.

The blockade in India has multiplied their problems.

A Muslim man wearing a protective mask uses his cell phone camera on Friday as he tries to locate the new moon that will mark the beginning of Ramadan’s fasting month in Ahmedabad, India. (Amit Dave / Reuters)

A group of over two dozen Indian Muslim scholars have appealed to their communities to strictly follow the blockade and pray at home. They also asked Muslims to refrain from organizing large parties organized to break the fast and “taraweeh”, the prolonged evening prayers traditionally held in mosques.

“Families should use this unprecedented situation for spiritual guidance and purification,” they said, as they asked local volunteers and elders to take care of the needy and the poor.

The 200 million Indian Muslims, 14% of the population, are the largest minority group in the majority Hindu country, but they are also the poorest.