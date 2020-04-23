Muslims in the United States during the month of Ramadan during the Coronavirus era

Dr. Nasir Malim, a Muslim doctor, held his beard for religious reasons for almost a decade. It is the expression of faith that makes it feel like it is in a state of worship at all times, he said, and it is considered a virtue in Islam. “It has always been a part of how I describe myself in terms of expressing Islam, literally,” Malim said.

But as a health worker at the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, Malim shaved his facial hair last month, leaving a small mustache so he could use the required personal protective equipment. to wear while caring for COVID- 19 patients in the hospital. Being without a beard as Malim thinks he will start the holy month.

Ramadan, when many Muslims restrict food and water from dawn till sunset, starts from Thursday evening and continues until May 23rd. USA For many people, there will be no night prayers in the mosque, no fasting in the evening at friends and relatives and no big party prayers to celebrate Eid and mark the end of the month.

Many mosques around the world are closed, Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world, prevents annual migration that involves residents returning home to villages around the country and Saudi Arabia to cancel its annual pilgrimage. -shekara, which will usually see millions gathered in some holy places of Islam. Reach out to the people and isolate them to the core of Ramadan, which strengthens the community – it’s time to make new friends, as well as reconnect with those you love.

View the prayer center of the Islamic Cultural Center and Mosque, no matter what, due to the rules of social exclusion in Madrid, Spain, on April 23, 2020.

Bernat Armangue – AP

Rania A First, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and director of the Stanford Muslim Mental Health Lab, says that for many Muslims, this year they have no support from the community. it is an “immature umma” that may cause some Muslims to doubt whether or not Ramadan is “right.”

“This thought of ‘I am going to be ruined in the month of Ramadan because I have no rest, I fear, I have so many worries that I cannot sit on the mat and pray (to God.) Is there any problem with me?’ because I cannot pray peacefully? ‘”is a thought that can go to some people, says Rabhi Fateh, a paramedic and psychiatrist who works with many Muslim clients.

Related Articles

This month can be especially difficult for converts who live with families who do not believe in Islam, as well as those with mental health issues that can become addictive, such as depression, depression and violence, Fateh said.

With long hours of health workers finding a way to fast and pray with the community, this year will be a challenge especially for Malim as his work is caring for patients in the Bronx . “It will be more fun for everyone,” he said, noting that he and his wife will be in this fast. However, he is comforted to know that he cares about people in an uncertain environment at this crucial time of the year because of his faith. “Although I do not hold a beard, I still take the stance of removing people from harm, and maintaining health and life is another form of slavery,” Malim said. He noted several cases of COVID-19 virus and witnessed nearly nine deaths related to the disease during his career.

Dr. Nasir Malim, a Muslim doctor who works at a hospital in the Bronx in New York City, is considered wearing protective gear and before and after his beard, which he keeps for religious reasons for almost a decade.

Dr. Thomas Nasir Malim

Dr. Iman Elgammal, a hospital emergency physician who treats coronavirus patients in Los Angeles was unable to return home to Detroit or gather with other relatives in the city. She lives alone and is worried by Ramadan’s fasting “she will be alone.” “Honestly, I am afraid to enter Ramadan,” Elgammal said. knowing I must do it alone. ”

“The community is everything,” she said, and that encourages her to pray for the month; when she got home in Detroit her family was going to the mosque every night during the month of Ramadan at the same time, “like clockwork.”

Awad said that many Muslim health workers who are already beginning to address concerns about coronavirus treatment may be worried about how fast they should be. “I feel like you have to balance these things together and fear you can’t do a good job at all of them,” Awad said.

Both Malim and Elgammal are planning to fast despite the job they seek during the disease. Malim is worried about feeling dry while wearing a mask and how that can make it difficult to keep fast. Malim said: “No matter what my situation is now it will take a toll on my body.” “Actually I can’t think of repeating and performing CPR and the kind of pulse on someone’s chest to keep their heart rate while fasting” although “it was a clear fact that I would do it.”

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Khalid Latif, an imam who chairs New York University’s Islamic Islamic University, points out that while Muslims cannot stand shoulder to shoulder in churches this year, there are still other ways to connect with society. “The atmosphere of Ramadan is very important. They do not have to lose, ”Latif said, stressing that it is important to try and help members of communities who do not deserve them. The center has already raised more than $ 770,000 to help victims of the coronavirus financial crisis, including activists to pay for funeral costs. Many Islamic schools have been quick to arrange their online courses to meet the needs of non-human contact.

Imams note that while Muslims will need to adjust in ways they have never experienced before, there can be spiritual benefits of the month. AbdelRahman Murphy, an imam in Texas and director of the Roots Community Association, said: “Islam is trying to achieve religious equality.” Murphy said that as he regrets part of Ramadan, when the mosque is “full of joy and joy,” there is an opportunity to get involved in the deadly Ramadan – focus on prayers and recitation of the Koran, he said.

Emily, Leena and Elaina Mejahed are decorating their home in preparation for the month of Ramadan, April 22, 2020.

From Sherihan Moustafa

Sherihan Moustafa, a mother and businesswoman, is focused on her family’s health and spiritual well-being during Ramadan, as she can balance their daily traditions. She thinks of the “deep Ramadan in technology” – keeping up with the fast of copper and watching online lectures.

The 33-year-old American, who lives in Brooklyn and is the CEO of Urbanmodesty.com – a simple clothing line for Muslim women – and has six children. “It’s always such a turning and turning in the mindset to what is important in life,” Moustafa said.

During fasting, Moustafa and her husband often pray at the mosque near their two children. “They are unhappy. They cannot understand why. We cannot go,” Moustafa said. She believes that going to the mosque as a family tells the children that “they are in, there are others like them and it’s good to dress like that and feel comfortable in your skin. ”But they try to keep the spirit of Ramadan at home and make a small local mosque where they can pray, place their Qurans and have news time.

Parvez Ahmed, a 35-year-old director at a real estate company born and raised in New York, has been fasting since he was seven or eight years old. He never knew a Ramadan without a mosque. He lives with his 4-year-old son, who is expecting their second child in about a month. He remembers as a child, his parents who dragged him to the mosque. “Now, after 20 years — and something, here I am, trying to put that in my son,” Ahmed said.

He has now commissioned a small mosque in Queens, which relies on donations to continue his projects. “If I don’t go to pray, they don’t raise money to pay my rent for next month,” Ahmed said. In order to overcome his isolation, he takes his son on public transport in his village, passing through many places such as his family’s homes, his school and the neighborhood mosque. Sometimes they see a worshiper or two praying outside his doors.

Prayers at the Jamia Masjid Mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on April 23, 2020, during a coronavirus infection.

Saiyna Bashir-New York Times / Redux

Malim seems to be providing care to patients as it is linked to his beliefs, especially now as medical staff are now the only human connection to most coronavirus patients. “This component really brings this relationship together, and obviously doing everything we can to save their lives, spiritually and religiously for me – that’s a great form of slavery and in many ways they help. replacing what the beard represents and what the beard means to me, ”Malim said.

He remembered being one in the room of a Muslim coronavirus patient after he declared it dead. It is unclear if he will offer a proper funeral prayer, which is important for Muslims. “So I hurried to read the same funeral ceremonies, the prayers we said,” Malim said. “Just to – make sure that at least he has that.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Order Mansoor at assigned.mansoor@time.com.

.