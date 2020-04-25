Muslims start Ramadan under blockade of coronaviruses as US intensifies support for viruses – more lifestyles

Muslims around the world began marking the holy month of Ramadan under unprecedented coronavirus closures on Friday, as the US added another half trillion dollars to its already massive support package to help the pandemic-driven economy.

The virus has halted life across the globe as nations try to stem the spread of the disease, which has claimed nearly 190,000 lives so far, infecting nearly 2.7 million people and plaguing the global economy.

Ramadan spirits are muffled by restrictions on movement in Muslim communities from Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Africa, a ban on prayers at mosques and large gatherings of family and friends to reach the post-central part of the month on a daily basis.

But despite the threat of coronavirus, priests and conservatives in many countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia – the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world – have rebelled against the rules of social distance, refusing to stop prayer gatherings in mosques.

Several thousand people attended tonight’s prayers at the largest mosque in the capital city of the conservative Aceh province of Indonesia, and similar scenes were held in many locations in Pakistan.

The World Health Organization has called for a halt to some Ramadan activities to reduce the risk of infection, and authorities in several countries have explicitly warned of the threat from major religious gatherings.

Coronavirus outbreaks have already been reported from three separate Islamic communities in Malaysia, Pakistan and India since the virus first appeared late last year in China.

Separation measures and the strong economic impact of the pandemic have also meant many charitable activities during Ramadan, especially food distribution and other donations.

An unemployed Palestinian Salah Jibril, who lives with his wife and six children in a cramped two-bedroom apartment in the Gaza Strip, said he was unsure how his family would handle the Ramadan donations.

“Markets and mosques are closed. Good people who give us money or help every Ramadan face a difficult situation, “he said.

“This is the most difficult Ramadan we have faced. We don’t know how we will handle it.”

– Huge economic incentives –

The economic devastation riddled with blockades that have half the planet indoors is enormous, and the world is facing its worst decline since the Great Depression.

US lawmakers covered their faces with masks and voted in small groups to approve the $ 483 billion incentive plan, in addition to the $ 2.2 trillion package already passed.

The money will support small businesses on the brink of bankruptcy and hard-pressed hospitals, as the U.S. economy has more than 26 million people losing their jobs since the pandemic struck.

The United States is now the hardest hit country in the world with about 50,000 deaths from coronaviruses.

In Europe, leaders in video conferences have clashed over their own package, which could reach one million euros, with the head of the European Central Bank warning of the risk of “working too little, too late”.

The 27-member European Union has agreed to ask the bloc’s executive to come up with a rescue plan by May 6, sources told AFP.

The fight reopened the early economic crisis of 2009 in debt-ridden European southern states such as Spain and Italy, both affected by the pandemic, requiring help to get back on its feet.

Richer northern countries such as Germany and the Netherlands say they are ready to help for now, but insist they will not pool the debt on the Mediterranean governments they accuse of profitability.

– Vaccine Race –

Although the disease seems to be peaking in Europe and the United States, other nations are still in the early stages of battle.

The World Health Organization has warned that strict measures should remain until a viable treatment or vaccine is available.

It is racing around the world to develop it, and Oxford University launched a human test of a potential vaccine on Thursday. Germany has announced that similar trials will begin by next week.

At a White House briefing, scientists said they discovered the virus was quickly destroyed by sunlight, hoping the pandemic could be eased as summer approaches in the northern hemisphere.

“Our most striking observation so far is the powerful effect that sunlight seems to have on killing viruses, both on the surface and in the air,” said William Bryan, Secretary of Homeland Security’s Secretary of Science and Technology.

However, their findings have not yet been published and therefore have not been reviewed by independent experts.

The rapid development effort comes down in part to the huge number of patients who have flooded the health systems in the developed world and poorer countries.

In Brazil, where intensive care units are buried in hospitals, Dr. Fernanda Gulinelli said this was “a new chapter of medicine that we need to write on the go, and we don’t know what the next sentence will be.”

