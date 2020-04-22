Muslims try to maintain the spirit of Ramadan amid pandemic restrictions

Every year, during Ramadan, the Mosque of Muhammad’s Light sets up long tables on the street and prepares free meals at sunset to allow the poor to break their daily fast. It is a charity that many rely on in this impoverished neighborhood on the edge of the Egyptian capital.

But it is too dangerous in this coronavirus era – in Egypt and many Muslim countries, such “compassionate tables” have been banned.

Then the mosque, which like others in Egypt had to close its doors as a precaution against the virus, will use the funds that would have gone to the free common tables to distribute packaged meals and money to the needy.

“We hope this will ease their suffering,” said Sheikh Abdel-Rahman, the mosque’s muezzin in the Bahtim district.

As Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week, Muslims around the world are trying to maintain the precious rituals of Islam’s holiest month without further spreading the outbreak.

In the heart of Ramadan there is fasting from sunrise to sunset, intended to instill contemplation of God. But apart from the difficulties of refraining from eating and drinking for hours every day, the month draws everyone into a common spirit. Families and friends gather for great sunset meals, known as iftars. In some countries, cafes and cultural events are crowded late at night. The faithful go to the mosques for hours of evening prayer or “taraweeh”. Many dedicate themselves to charity.

Muslims now find themselves excluded from much of what makes the month special as authorities fight the pandemic. Many countries have closed mosques and banned taraweeh to prevent crowds. Prominent clerics, even in Saudi Arabia, have urged people to pray at home.

Governments are trying to balance restrictions with traditions.

Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Egypt have eased curfews, bringing them back from half an hour to 90 minutes after sunset. This gives time to get to Iftar, but not long: people can’t go too far to visit others for a meal unless they are prepared to spend the night.

Other countries have banned long domestic travel. Syria gave people a two-day window this week to move between the provinces, then reinstated the ban.

“Together as a family”

In Malaysia, Mohamad Fadhil said he was resigned to giving up the wave of business at the Ramadan bazaar, where he and other vendors sold food and drinks in busy open-air markets. The bazaars have been closed.

But he hoped the blockade of the country would be alleviated so that he could bring his seven-year-old daughter home. He was with his parents when the blockade started six weeks ago, trapping her there.

“I hope we can be together as a family during Ramadan,” he said.

In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, the government has banned millions of civil servants, soldiers and police from going home during Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

“Fear of the coronavirus prevented us from celebrating Eid with my parents,” said Jakm civil servant Rachmad Mardiansyah.

Losing municipal charity meals will be particularly painful as people lose jobs under the restrictions of coronavirus. Some rush to fill the void.

In Kashmir, the Muslim-majority territory contested by India and Pakistan, volunteers wearing masks and gloves leave sacks of rice, flour, lentils and other staple food for Ramadan at the gates of those in need in the city of Srinagar.

They try to do it silently, so even the neighbors don’t know they get help.

“We have to take care of these people’s self-esteem,” said one volunteer, Sajjad Ahmed.

Taib Soce, a famous Muslim RFF preacher, a private radio station in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, said that while the government is intervening, “the rich must also help the poor.”

“Solidarity must be in order. This is what the prophet Muhammad did during times of war. COVID-19 is like a war,” he said.

Donors cannot help everywhere when the need increases so rapidly.

In the Gaza Strip, the Salam Charitable group usually receives donations from Turkey, Malaysia, Jordan and elsewhere for its relief projects in Ramadan. Last year it was able to distribute 11,000 food packages and children’s clothes. Charitable organizations are vital in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade for 13 years, leaving over half the population of 2 million below the poverty line.

This year the giving has dried up.

“This time, last year, we already had three contracts to deliver food parcels to the poor. This year we don’t have any,” said Omar Saad, spokesman for the charity. “I think we missed the opportunity because Ramadan will start soon.”

In Pakistan, powerful Muslim clerics have forced the government to leave mosques open throughout Ramadan. The mullah Abdul Aziz of the Red Mosque in the capital, Islamabad, ordered the adherents to package common prayers. On Friday, the faithful were shoulder to shoulder.

However, calls from influential Saudi religious to stay home also have an effect.

“We hear what big imams say on TV,” said Zaheer Abbas, an Islamabad resident who prayed at home. “To pray is to pray. God is not alone in the mosque.”

In Somalia, while people complain about the loss of community, Osman Yusuf, a Mogadishu resident, tried to find optimism. The new restrictions “keep you closer to your loved ones for comfort,” he said.

Not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Egypt is known for the television comedies and drama series that churn out for the month, which are broadcast between the ifar and the pre-dawn meal. A new batch is in production for this year, despite restrictions on the coronavirus.

Iraqis must give up on a unique Ramadan tradition: the tournaments of a game called “Mheibes”. In the game, teams of up to a dozen people line up and one member hides a ring in his hand. A member of the other team has to guess who has the ring, usually going up and down the line, trying to read facial tics or other “stories”. The long tournaments are accompanied by sweets, tea and songs.

Health authorities have pleaded with longtime champion Mheibes and tournament organizer Jassim al-Aswad to cancel him for public safety reasons, while praising his “preternatural abilities and unparalleled discernment powers.”

65-year-old al-Aswad has given up.

“I feel very sad,” he said. “Ramadan will be devoid of these popular rituals this year … God has given revenge on the crown, which has deprived us of our most beautiful hobby.”