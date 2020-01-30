Muso & My New Life Coach Banoffee Why you should run away from your problems

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Platypus Shoes for ‘Sneak Up’, a podcast for people who do things their own way.

Most of us have probably been told that running away from our problems is never an option. At least not viable.

Enter Banoffee: the Australian musician who unmasked exactly this idea.

Born in Melbourne, we talked to us about episode 23 of our PEDESTRIAN.TV X Platypus Shoes, Sneak Up, and it’s an understatement to say that I’ve never been so inspired to fuck abroad.

At the host Jack Colquhoun asked about Banoffee’s move to LA, the musician replied:

“I needed a refreshment. I said yesterday, “It’s a complete lie that you can’t run away from your problems.” I fucking did it, I just ran away. I just ran and it worked.

“I had seen a lot in Australia and Melbourne that I couldn’t escape and everything seemed to be a trigger,” she continues. “I had to deal with addiction and lots of psychological problems and everyone seemed to be stepping on eggshells all the time, and even those who wanted it so wonderfully felt they had no confidence in me. Survive it and I had to go somewhere where people didn’t know – where I could just completely rebuild and be someone else. “

Banoffee prepares for the release of her debut album Look At Us Now, Dad (February 23), and then explains how her upcoming work differs from her previous work.

“I think this record really differs from my previous work in that I don’t try to be the strong person all the time, I just try to conquer everything and say, ‘Hey guys, we can beat it’. Because I want to say (now): “No, you can just feel like shit and that’s fine.”

