Muso, Ziff Davis Australia, Magnum & Co + More

Muso, A next generation booking platform that connects artists and venues is looking for a full-time position Account Manager (MELB) to expand and lead the account management team. The successful applicant is responsible for managing a large number of customer accounts and relationships, and for building brand awareness. To qualify for this role, applicants must have at least 2 years of experience in account management and managing a large number of customers at the same time. This role requires candidates to travel between states and abroad and participate in exclusive industry events. Apply now!

Point Davis Australia, a leading global digital media company, is looking for a full-time position Sales Account Manager (SYD) Promote sales growth and relationships. The role includes developing sales strategies, increasing campaign delivery and performance for customers, and working with external platform partners such as Snapchat, Google and Facebook. The ideal applicant has a tertiary qualification in business administration or a similar field, at least 2-3 years of experience in sales and account management and a passion for digital media. Apply today.

Magnum & Co, an award-winning marketing agency looking for a full-time position Senior Account Manager (SYD) join their team. Her clients include Converse, Pizza Hut, Red Bull, Australia Post and The Heart Foundation. The role includes developing dedicated customer strategies, developing strong process documents for experience and consumer events, and managing the growth of all existing accounts. The successful candidate will interact with customers, influencers, suppliers, junior staff and the management team. Apply here.

Huxbaby are looking for a full-time position Design Assistant (MELB) Assistance in designing clothing and graphics. Apply now!

Born talent, one of the largest influencer marketing agencies in Australia, is currently looking for a full-time position Talent Manager (SYD), Apply today.

Oak are looking for one Partner representative (MELB) Voluntary 1-2 days a week. Apply here.

