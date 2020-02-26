[must-i-again-staff-dr-m-or-anwar?-sarawak-mp-willie-mongin-asks-puncak-borneo-voters-on-fb]

Puncak Borneo MP, Willie Anak Mongin, speaks to the media at the foyer of Parliament, July 15, 2019. — Photo by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Feb 26 — Puncak Borneo federal lawmaker Willie Mongin took to Facebook to get the sights of his constituents in the encounter of a political dilemma.

In advance of his viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before this afternoon, Willie posed two solutions for his constituents.

“I have two choices to be made a decision before the assembly [with] the Yang diPertuan Agong,” he posted on his Facebook website page.

He gave the very first choice as sticking with Selangau MP Baru Bian and Interim Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The alternative was to comply with Julau MP Larry Sng who is with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“What are your views?” Willie asked.

“The views from voters outside the house Puncak Borneo will not be thought of,” he added.

Willie’s put up attracted 369 “likes”, 230 reviews and was shared 13 moments on Fb at the time of crafting.

A lot of of the commentators expressed guidance for Willie, but cautioned him in opposition to creating any hasty conclusion that would have an effect on his political job and the wellbeing of Puncak Borneo people.

“Pick what is best for the folks of Puncak Borneo. We will support you whichever political get together you want to sign up for later on. We voted for you in the very last normal election simply because you had been contesting,” reported one particular.

A further Fb person advised Willie to chose Baru and Dr Mahathir, saying it would be for the superior of the region and Sarawak.

“You need to have a seriously robust crew to protect our race, brother, recall. Our people have selected you to carry back again our dignity, upcoming technology is relying on three of you.

“Any final decision you make, imagine of our people’s legal rights, God bless,” the Facebooker said, in a collective reference to Willie, Baru and Saratok MP Ali Biju.

The 3 Sarawak MPs are among the 10 of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction who walked out of PKR last Monday.

Just one a lot more reported he doesn’t genuinely care which bloc Willie sides with in the political deadlock.

“But the subsequent course of motion, immediately after you have picked side, will establish irrespective of whether my relatives votes will go to you again or we vote you out,” he claimed.

A girl voter requested Willie to pray and he would find an reply from God in the curiosity of the folks, specially those people from Puncak Borneo.

But yet another voter expressed his regret that Willie has determined to tag with PAS to type new authorities.

“Remember your root as genuine believer,” he stressed.

A different voter expressed regret that Willie did not consult with his constituents before he still left PKR.

“We cannot rely on you, anymore,” he reported.

A female voter questioned Willie to get in touch with for an crisis conference, particularly with the neighborhood leaders and village headmen, to get their sights.

“They were the types who voted for you and you ought to hear to their views and from there, you can consider which path you want to choose. Mistaken option will stop your vocation,” she reported.

However, Willie has given that issued a joint push assertion with Bau and Ali adhering to a stay televised tackle by Dr Mahathir following the King finished his interviews with at least 137 MPs right now.

The trio reiterated their aid for Dr Mahathir and a non-partisan governing administration.

They extra that Dr Mahathir’s proposal “reinforced” their stance that reconciliation and therapeutic are paramount for the state.