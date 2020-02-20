[MUST SEE: Plane skids across Daytona Beach International Airport runway without landing gear]

By
Nellie McDonald
by: WESH 2 News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – Two people are safe after the plane they were traveling in Thursday landed without landing gear at Daytona Beach International Airport.

The Cessna Citation Mustang landed at the airport around 12: 45 p.m.

Crews are working to remove the plane and inspect runways before it reopens.

It’s unclear when the runway will be able to be reopened and some flights had to be re-routed to other airports after the incident.

People traveling in or out of the airport on Thursday should check with their airlines.

ALERT: at about 12: 25 pm a small, non-commercial aircraft landed on its belly. NO INJURIES. Runways are closed at this time. Crews are working to remove the plane and inspect runways before reopening. Passengers should check with airlines for updates on flights.

— DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) February 20, 2020

