Mustang sold in “Bullitt” for $ 3.4 million

Today’s iconic car, which Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 film, was recently auctioned for the impressive price of $ 3.4 million.

Few films have such iconic chases as Bullitt, the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen as a relentless cop in San Francisco. And although the film has taken its place in film history, it is not the only reason why it is preserved for posterity. The Mustang that McQueen played in the film also had an impressive second act – including at the National Mall in 2018.

This legendary car is now taking its next step in history: at an auction in Kissimmee, Florida, the Mustang was sold for $ 3.4 million, exceeding the previous sales record for a Mustang by more than a million.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the bidding started at $ 3,500 – a request from car salesman Sean Kiernan, whose father had previously bought the car for that amount. (Needless to say, the bids went up very quickly from there.) One thing is not clear: who the buyer was.

In its report, The Times noted that McQueen-related cars tend to be sold at prices that exceed expectations. It is unclear whether this is limited to actor Steve McQueen or whether cars related to artist and film director Steve McQueen have experienced a similar boost.

It is also unclear what the buyer intends to do with the Mustang. The possibilities are not limitless – trying to recreate Bullitt’s legendary chase would probably not end well for everyone involved. But whoever is the new owner of the car, he now has a piece of film and automotive history.

Read the full story in the Los Angeles Times