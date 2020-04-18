Mutations Found in Three Indies in India: ICMR – News from India

Evidence available to scientists shows that there were no mutations in three known strains of coronavirus causing Covid-19 outbreak in India, government officials said on Friday, even as they claimed steps taken by authorities helped the country slow down its double infection rate to 6 , 2 days from three days before the announcement of the national closing last month.

Genome sequencing of Sars-CoV-2 virus in Indian laboratories, including Pune’s National National Institute of Virology, has so far found three strains of pathogens, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said.

“The initial samples had a virus sequence similar to the one found in Wuhan, China (where the epidemic began in December); the second strand is what circulates Iran and has similarities to the Wuhan virus; and the third strain is what was found in humans infected in the United States or the UK, “he told a news conference.

“… this virus does not mutate quickly. Now the question is which of the strains will be the dominant quasi species (dominant strain) in India … it’s a little difficult to predict at this point,” he added.

Scientists isolate virus strains from patients to check for variations or possible mutations in a geographical area. Isolation of virus strains is the first step towards creating a drug, vaccine, and rapid diagnostic kit in a country.

Several research projects in the field of drug and vaccine development are underway in India. ICMR will soon begin to study the effect of the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine on the Indian population. BCG, which scientists believe could boost immunity, is a tuberculosis vaccine that has shown promise against Covid-19, according to US researchers.

At the same event, a senior Union Health official said that large restrictions announcing infectious disease appeared to be operating in India, noting that it took 6.2 days for Covid-19 cases to double in the past week, against three days before entry. effective March 25, effective.

“There are 19 countries where the doubling rate is less than the national average, which means that it will take more than 6.2 days for cases to double. It is a product of our efforts …, “said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

These 19 States and Union Territories are Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka.

On April 5, at a regular afternoon news briefing, Agarwal mentioned that the number of infections in India had doubled every 4.1 days.

The doubling rate in the UK (104,145 cases and 13,759 deaths) is currently around 10 days. The corresponding number for the US (667,801 cases and 32,916 deaths) is approximately 11 days. Certainly, these two countries have managed to slow down the doubling rate. When there were around 14,000 positive cases in these countries, the number doubled in about three days in the UK (around March 27) and in about two days in the United States (around March 19).

According to the ministry, there were 13,387 Covid-19 cases in India by April 17, with 1,749 recoveries and 452 deaths.

“To date, there are 170,000 dedicated Covid-19 beds and 21,800 ICU beds operating in 1,919 hospitals across the country. All these efforts are being made to ensure that the country is well equipped to handle any event, ”Agarwal said.

Also Friday, a group of ministers, led by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, discussed how implementation of cover-up measures could be improved, especially in areas reporting more Covid-19 cases. The group also discussed how areas such as diagnostics, vaccine development, medicines and hospital facilities can be strengthened for the prevention and management of Covid-19.

