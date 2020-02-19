Afghan Basic Abdul Rashid Dostum is a recognized warlord. — Reuters pic

KABUL, Feb 19 — Afghanistan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a impressive warlord who has lengthy held undue sway more than the country’s politics, identified as on his supporters today to acquire to the streets to protest against the re-election of President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani on Tuesday was declared winner of the presidential election—five months soon after it was held—prompting a muted reaction from the global neighborhood as nicely as normal Afghans weary of the dragged-out approach.

The outcome was quickly turned down by Ghani’s main rival, previous chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, as effectively as his running mate Dostum.

Dostum served as Ghani’s managing mate in 2014, but the burly 65-12 months-old Uzbek warlord has switched allegiances quite a few times due to the fact signing up for the Afghan army in the 1970s—fighting for the Soviets versus the mujahideen and then with the alliance that helped overthrow the Taliban.

He has been vice president typically in identify alone, possessing expended considerably of the earlier 4 yrs in exile just after remaining accused of rape and kidnapping.

Today, Dostum stated the announcement by the election commission amounted to a “coup”, and termed on supporters to “hit the streets” to rejoice Abdullah’s victory.

“I, as your leader… inquire you to assist Dr Abdullah with all your existence and power,” he said.

Even with the rallying cry, there was little sign of major protests—or celebrations—across the country.

Normal Afghans have proven minimal passion for Abdullah, Ghani, or the election process in basic, with most of them abstaining from voting in last year’s lacklustre election that observed a worn out lineup of candidates pitch few new concepts.

The worldwide group has also remained unusually silent in the wake of the results, with little in the way of public congratulations to Ghani or feedback on

Abdullah’s announcement that he would type his individual parallel governing administration.

“While it is up to Afghans to make a decision the election final result, our priority—and what we believe to be the precedence of most Afghans—remains peace and the peace procedure,”

Molly Phee, deputy to US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, instructed a collecting at the US Institute of Peace in Washington late yesterday.

‘Reduction in violence’

The ultimate effects occur just as Washington seeks a offer with the Taliban which would enable it to withdraw troops in return for various security assures, and a assure that the militants would keep peace talks with the Afghan authorities.

An Afghan official stated the two foes could indicator the deal on February 29 in Doha, relying on how properly a self esteem-creating “reduction in violence” interval plays out.

Abdullah’s intent to try to form a independent govt introduced back again reminiscences of the angrily contested 2014 election, which also observed Ghani declared the winner.

That time, Abdullah’s supporters held violent demonstrations before the US at last intervened to broker an uncomfortable deal involving the two rivals, with Ghani as the president and Abdullah as the Main Govt.

A lot more than 5 a long time on, the apathy of Afghans and reluctance of the global neighborhood to intervene intended it was not crystal clear how substantially support Abdullah would get.

“We’re continue to in a democracy,” policy analyst Mariam Safi informed AFP, warning that Abdullah would have to find legal justifications as properly as popular assistance for his go.

“It’s a massive problem mark… (in) the next pair of days we’ll begin to see a couple points arrive out that could sign wherever this is heading.” — AFP