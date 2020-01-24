Muted Spending Growth – The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

More retailers missed their sales targets than they did during the Christmas trading period, despite the black Friday that led to increased sales, according to the latest industry report.

Retail NZ’s quarterly report shows that 55% of retailers have not reached their sales target in the past three months, with overall sales down 7.6% in October and 2.8% in November from compared to the expenses recorded a year earlier.

Spending in December increased 4%, however.

While the report attributes spending growth to Black Friday as Christmas approaches, survey respondents said their margins were hit by “fierce competition” during the quarter.

“Strong sales results have been reported at key shopping times such as Black Friday and Boxing Day, but overall the picture for the quarter was less rosy,” said Greg Harford, chief executive officer of Retail NZ, at the Herald.

“We expected the quarter to be a little more positive than it was … It shows how much pressure the retail business has been and the pressure on consumer budgets. There is no question that there have been huge expenditures around Black Friday, but much of this has simply been shifted from other points. “

Spending growth during the quarter was modest. Harford has cut it down, and consumers “feel nervous” about the economy.

“Consumer budgets are really tight, they have a lot of non-negotiable spending going up; gas taxes, municipal rates, insurance bills, etc., and that has flow effects, reducing the amount discretionary spending that people have. “

Annual growth in retail and basic spending in 2019 was higher than in “lackluster 2018”, but remained below historical averages, ASB said in a note last year.

While the last quarter of 2019 was mixed, ASB senior economist Mike Jones said there were signs of spending in New Zealand that was starting to pick up.

“Some of the factors that weighed on retail spending last year were things like shrinking tourism spending, declining population growth and people were generally pretty cautious until 2019, as we saw in tastes of business confidence.

“What we have now is almost three times the benefits for spending. Wage growth is starting to pick up speed, we have really low interest rates, so households are benefiting from lower mortgage rates in their pockets backwards, and the housing market is in a very strong recovery – for better or worse, the spending habits of Kiwis are very closely linked to the value of their house and therefore with the price of houses which is rising again, in particular in Auckland, I think the Kiwis will be much more likely to go out in the portfolio. “

Forecast for the next three months

Retail NZ’s Retail Radar report shows that retailers are optimistic about the next three months, with summer and the peak tourist season in full swing, but the prospects for hiring intentions were “a bit worrisome”, said Harford.

“We find that employers, particularly in the retail industry, are looking to increase efficiency, become more productive and downsize as a result, and this is largely due to the fact that the market is almost flat .

“Costs are increasing in all areas and wages are unfortunately a big cost for retailers and something they can reduce.”

The minimum wage is expected to rise again in April to $ 18.90 an hour.

“Employers, particularly in the retail sector where average net margins are really low, simply cannot afford to pay more if there is no increase in business to come.”

ASB anticipates “solid growth” in consumer spending in 2020, with signs for the retail sector looking good in the first quarter.

“I think we will start to see retail sales growth return to historic averages,” said Jones.

“Overall, we think 2020 will be a slightly better year for the economy, businesses are feeling a bit more confident, retail spending is picking up, the housing market is likely to head for downright strong territory. We still believe that we are in this environment of slow and weak growth, but 2020 will be a better year than last year. “

