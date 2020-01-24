Muted Spending Growth – The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
16
Muted Spending Growth - The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

More retailers missed their sales targets than they did during the Christmas trading period, despite the black Friday that led to increased sales, according to the latest industry report.

Retail NZ’s quarterly report shows that 55% of retailers have not reached their sales target in the past three months, with overall sales down 7.6% in October and 2.8% in November from compared to the expenses recorded a year earlier.

Forecast for the next three months

The chief economist of the ASB, Mike Jones. Photo / provided

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR