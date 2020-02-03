MVP announces that it has had its last match with WWE

We have seen hundreds of wrestlers programming for WWE in the past two decades, and some of these wrestlers stay much longer and have much more successful careers than others.

Whenever a superstar leaves the company, there are fans eagerly waiting for them to return. Sometimes this can take several years. WWE hosts the Royal Rumble every year, and whenever the company decides to bring someone back, it usually takes place during this pay-per-view event. It was no different this year.

The return

MVP is a former WWE Tag team and American champion. When he took 12th place in the rumble match, it was the first time in almost a decade that he had participated in a WWE ring. He was eliminated from the match in just 24 seconds.

Such an appearance is usually treated as a one-off, but that wasn’t the case since MVP competed against his good friend Rey Mysterio on Monday evening. However, these appearances did not mean that the future Hall of Famer signed a new contract with the company.

Goodbye

Shortly after the game, MVP made it clear on social media that fans had just seen him when he played his last match with WWE, but he also said he could wrestle anywhere else before he officially retired ,

When asked why he decided to return, he said that he did it for his son: “I came back so my son can see how I personally wrestle and that he can see me wrestling with his favorite wrestler . “

NXT UK Champion believes Brock Lesnar is the smartest wrestler in the world

