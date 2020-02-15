[mvp-patrick-mahomes-performs-the-part-of-tremendous-guy-with-huge-match-on-the-line]

MIAMI—Patrick Mahomes was having difficulties, and the Kansas Town Chiefs had been in enormous hassle.

Right until the younger quarterback coolly brushed apart 3 quarters of frustration and came as a result of in the clutch. As he has presently accomplished so typically in his young occupation.

Mahomes threw landing passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives, main the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory and produce the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 50 yrs.

“We have heart,” Mahomes reported. “That’s just from working day one. Coach pushes us to be the very best persons that we can be, and we in no way give up.”

The 24-year-aged Mahomes was selected the game’s MVP soon after bouncing back from staying intercepted on two straight belongings and seeing the Chiefs’ title hopes surface to be in serious jeopardy.

“We never ever missing faith,” Mahomes reported. “That’s the greatest issue. Everyone on this workforce, no 1 experienced their head down. And we believed in each and every other. And that is what we preached all yr long — and we experienced this dude (coach Andy Reid) right in this article to get us there.

“And we identified a way to get it in the conclude.”

Trailing 20-10, Mahomes and the Chiefs instantly bought going — and didn’t stop right until they stood in a confetti shower with the Lombardi Trophy.

YOU Could BE Interested IN…

And it was the late-video game performance of Mahomes that bought them exactly where Len Dawson past delivered the Chiefs in 1970.

Mahomes capped a 10-participate in, 83-property travel with a 1-garden landing toss to Travis Kelce that designed it 20-17 with six: 13 remaining.

On Kansas City’s upcoming push, Mahomes zipped the ball all-around — for 13 yards to Kelce and three to Tyreek Hill, right before tossing a flawlessly put rainbow toss to Sammy Watkins down the proper sideline for 38 yards to get the ball to the 49ers 10.

3 plays later, Mahomes threw a 5-lawn pass to Damien Williams, who achieved about the target line — and it stood just after a video review — to place Kansas City up 24-20 with 2: 44 remaining.

Mahomes flexed each arms and shouted in celebration, letting unfastened of a few quarters of disappointment and sensing a Super Bowl title.

YOU May possibly BE Intrigued IN…

Just after Kansas Town stopped Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers on fourth down, Williams ran for 4 yards — and then sealed the earn by zipping 38 yards into the stop zone for a 31-20 direct with 1: 12 left.

It was reminiscent of the divisional spherical when Kansas Town fell driving early against Houston in advance of Mahomes led the Chiefs back from a 24-position deficit to tally the greatest comeback in franchise background.

The Chiefs weren’t in practically as huge a hole in this one particular, but the 49ers were being earning it rough all night time for Mahomes to get in a rhythm.

Get more sports activities in your inbox Get the Star’s Sports activities Headlines e mail e-newsletter for a every day round-up of the latest major information. Indicator Up Now

Mahomes concluded 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also experienced a one-lawn landing operate against the 49ers.

“Coach Reid explained to me soon after both of them (interceptions) to preserve firing,” Mahomes explained. “Keep believing in your eyes, hold throwing it. He provides me the self-confidence to go out there no make a difference what I do, and it worked out perfectly in the finish.”