MIAMI-Patrick Mahomes was racing and the Kansas City Chiefs were in big trouble.

By the time the young coach leaned back three quarters of frustration and entered the clutch. As he has done so often in his new career.

Mahomes threw passdowns in consecutive quarters of the fourth quarter, leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory and giving the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

“We have a heart,” Mahomes said. “Only from day one. The coach pushes us to be the best people we can be and will never give up.”

The 24-year-old Mahomes was selected as the game’s MVP after bouncing back from being held to two straight possessions and seeing the Chiefs title hopes look serious.

“I’ve never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody in this team, nobody had their heads down. And we believed in each other. And that’s why we preached all year – and we had this guy (coach Andy Reid) here for to get us there.

“And we found a way to get it in the end.”

At 20-10, Mahomes and the Chiefs suddenly went – and didn’t stop until they found themselves in a Trophy Lombardi shower.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

And it was Mahomes’ appearance at the end of the game that got them there when Len Dawson gave their last Chiefs in 1970.

Mahomes closed a 10-point, 83-meter route with a touchdown touchdown to Travis Kelce, who made it 20-17 with 6:13 left.

On the next Kansas City route, Mahomes turned the ball around – 13 yards from Kelce and three from Tyreek Hill, before throwing a perfectly placed rainbow to Sammy Watkins down the right side for 38 yards to get the ball in. 49ers 10.

Three games later, Mahomes threw a five-yard pass to Damien Williams, who reached the finish line – and left after a critical video – to put the Kansas City 24-20 ahead with a 2:44 remaining.

Mohammed flexed both hands and shouted in celebration, losing three-quarters of the frustration and feeling a Super Bowl title.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

After Kansas City stopped Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in fourth, Williams ran for four yards – and then sealed the win by reaching 38 yards in the end zone for a 31-20 lead with 1:12 left.

He recalled the sectional round when Kansas City fell behind early against Houston before Mahomes led the Chiefs behind a 24-point deficit to make the biggest comeback in franchise history.

The Chiefs weren’t in such a big hole in it, but the 49ers made it tough all night for Mahomes to get in the pace.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also had a touchdown with the 49ers.

“Coach Reid told me after both (steals) to keep shooting,” Mahomes said. “Look in your eyes, keep throwing them. It gives me the confidence to go out there no matter what I do, and in the end it’s good. “