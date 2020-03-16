MW speeding champ Xazavian Valladay at the forefront of UW’s backfield depth | Countrywide Sports

LARAMIE — Xazavian Valladay savored a breakout period in Wyoming’s backfield very last period.

Immediately after hurrying for 396 yards as a reserve his redshirt freshman time, Valladay emerged as the workhorse for the nation’s 23rd-ranked rushing attack this past time, finishing as the Mountain West’s primary rusher with 1,265 yards.

Valladay did his most effective operate late in the time when there weren’t several other selections accessible. The Cowboys’ depth at running again took a strike with injuries halfway by means of the period, but Valladay hit the 100-garden mark in 6 of UW’s last 7 game titles. The 6-foot, 196-pounder, who was just as a great deal of a pass-catching menace out of the backfield with two online games in which he surpassed 250 all-purpose yards, averaged 5.1 yards for every carry, scored eight touchdowns and enters his junior year as the Cowboys’ unquestioned No. 1 possibility at the posture.

But he’s significantly from the only a person.

UW enters the spring with the form of depth and expertise that rivals any backfield in the MW. With Trey Smith and Titus Swen again in the fold, the Cowboys return their top rated 3 operating backs from last period.

Smith is again for his 2nd time with the Cowboys and sixth over-all in college. The Louisville transfer wounded his ankle just 4 online games into his inaugural year with UW and has been granted a sixth 12 months of eligibility by the NCAA, UW mentor Craig Bohl mentioned. One of the larger backs on the roster at 6- and 220 kilos, Smith averaged 5.2 yards on his 44 carries a time back and scored 3 touchdowns, such as a time-long 80-yarder from Idaho.

Swen was a section of the backfield rotation right away as a genuine freshman and moved into the backup position till he went down with a season-ending knee harm in mid-October. Swen ran for 349 yards, like a 59-yard touchdown, right before the injury. His 5.2 yards per have match Smith for the most between UW’s returning backs

Smith and Swen return for spring, but two freshmen are available to offer depth. Dawaiian McNeely and Alphonzo Andrews Jr. each redshirted past season soon after signing with the Cowboys as portion of their 2019 recruiting course. McNeely presents UW a bigger system at the position at 6-2 and virtually 210 lbs while Andrews, who played in a single activity last period, is on the more compact aspect at 5-10 and 180 pounds, so the pair carry contrasting styles to the place.

There’s even some encounter among the the walk-ons. Casper indigenous Brett Brenton is back again right after averaging 5.9 yards on his 29 carries a season back. So is Yoder indigenous Jeff Burroughs, who’s performed in 19 vocation game titles coming into his redshirt senior time.

The team also has its direct blocker again in senior Skyler Miller. The Torrington native made the move from linebacker to fullback before last year and enters his second period as the starter there immediately after enjoying in all 13 games as a junior.

As UW observed out very last year, the numbers can be decimated by accidents in a hurry. And the Cowboys will have to have at the very least two or 3 healthy running backs provided how considerably their professional-type offense depends on the running sport (prime 50 nationally in attempts the very last two seasons).

But UW has plenty of selections. An additional 1, a few-star signee Joey Braasch, will arrive in the summertime to increase a sixth scholarship back to the combine.

