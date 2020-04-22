mxmtoon – review of the EP “Dawn” EP: a bold collection of dreaming ballads, the launch of a virtual hero of a new era

“Dawn” marks the beginning of something more daring for mxmtoon. The Auckland teenager who first created the following as a YouTuber and goes only Maya (keeping his last name private) has a knack for naughty songs right off the hook. At her first recorded home EP, “Plum Blossom” she sang only company. Gradually, woolen elements crept along the edges – musically, she previously sat somewhere between Rex Orange County in super casual mode and a pleasant soundtrack for fruit cider supplemented with hammock pitching.

Last year, Masquerade’s debut delved into the mundane details of everyday life and navigating the orders of growing up – often he strained around the edges of the suburbs and sought new searches. “TED Talk” was especially considerate, reflecting on the irony of writing love songs without knowing love. And although the voice was clear, Masquerade also has some melodic limitations – so much turmoil and surprises can occur on such a minimal basis. And now “Dawn” draws on this power of voice further and looks outward – embracing the highs and lows of a teenager is an itch of trying to escape.

The opulent opener “Fever’s Dream” creates the scene for the entire issue: “I want something more than a hectic morning,” Maya sings in healing vocals that both recall the Japanese House and Imogen Heap. The vast world that Masquerade has just hinted at is everywhere at Dawn – cars spin on the highway like ants and trains rush to new directions, and when landscapes pass, she is wary of forgetting them. “Quiet movements” takes a deep breath, nervous for years racing. “Twenty years have passed,” Maya sings, trying to remember every last shot. Meanwhile, “Almost at Home” seems to appeal to the past of Mxmtoon, armed with new, slightly weary world knowledge.

Although the same rumor for the immediate tune holds fast, Dawn is the most significant mxmtoon record so far; for the most part, her observations are reinforced and given additional depth by Luke Nicole (Mia Folik, L Devine) on production duties. Maya has already proven that she has mastered the art of containment. Dawn shows the benefits of free movement.

Details

Release Date: April 24th

Light plate: Mxmtoon / AWAL