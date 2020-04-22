‘My 8-year-old daughter and I made a Shakespeare film during the British Lockdown’

My daughter Neve loves watching YouTube – she is eight years old and wants to have her own YouTube channel since she was five years old. During the Easter holidays, we began recording two recipe videos with the theme of Harry Potter in the kitchen. Niamh makes ‘Butterbeer’ and a small ham and cheese package.

I am based in England, but I am not working at the moment because the school is closed because of COVID-19, but usually I run a theater and education company called Shakespeare in the Performance Project. I have a little Shakespeare in my head, so I suggest we record some scenes from Hamlet at home. That’s the beginning of our Shakespeare Lockdown video.

For the past 17 years I have worked with students in the UK and the Netherlands, bringing to life Shakespeare. I want to make Shakespeare fun, so I make workshops where students have the opportunity to play the main characters in the text.

It doesn’t matter if children are six, 12 or 18 years old, everyone likes foam swords!

We cut the script into short, sharp scenes with a few original Shakespeare lines, and we add humor and references to modern pop culture. I usually find that they have fun with it and the text doesn’t seem too difficult to understand.

It doesn’t matter if children are six, 12 or 18 years old, everyone likes foam swords! And they like to play dead and be poisoned, so we carry lots of props, such as crowns, costume pieces, and plastic skulls – which are very popular on Hamlet.

I’m scheduled to do an hour-long Shakespeare workshop with Neve’s class in April – since he started school, I go in every year and work with them in different games. It became a little tradition and they liked it. Since we can’t do it this year, I think Neve and I should try a little Shakespeare at home.

Marc Norris’s daughter, Neve Norris, as Hamlet in a poster for Lockdown Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

MARC NORRIS

I decided to make a Hamlet basic storyline storyboard, like we did with the students in the workshop that I run. Neve took the Hamlet character in his black hoodie, and we decided to use his cuddly toy as another character. He wants Winnie-the-Pooh to be the evil King Claudius, uncle Hamlet, although I think Pooh is too kind and generous to play Claudius. But it was funny – as soon as he put the crown on him – he looked very evil.

I gave Neve a line from Hamlet, and then he twisted it himself. The lines before Hamlet killed the king should be, “The King, who the King is to blame. The point is also despicable? Then, it could, for your work.” But Neve would say to me, “I thought I would say, ‘The king is to blame, the King must die,’ and then he threw Winnie The Pooh down the stairs.

Well, obviously the King didn’t die like that at Hamlet – he was stabbed and drank his own poison – but Neve’s idea worked better.

At present, I think many parents are wondering how to study at home and meet the expected standards. All I know how to do is Shakespeare’s workshop, making Shakespeare’s text come alive and making small short films. So I think we will have fun, and Neve will learn about Shakespeare, storyboards, editing, making films and maybe a little acting.

We will not put videos online, but we are very happy with that, I decided to tweet and tag at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). They did the ‘At home with Shakespeare’ season – which some people post Shakespeare’s content on Twitter under the hashtag #ShareYourShakespeare – and they retweeted it. My daughter got a chance to play Hamlet at RSC before I did it!

Marc Norris poses with the props that he used in his workshop for Shakespeare in the Performance Project.

MARC NORRIS

After that, I decided to extend Shakespeare’s Lockdown and make it a small video project with the Neve class. We are making a film about the Shakespearean tragedy – children will have two lines each from roles such as Lady Macbeth, Claudius, Hamlet and Othello. Their parents will film them, and I will do voiceovers and put together parts to make films that show the whole group.

Shakespeare actually wrote King Lear when locked because the theater in London was closed because of the plague.

The extraordinary thing about Shakespeare, like good and eternal art, is that it deals with the very basic human truth about existence – who we are, our failures and weaknesses, human nature and emotions. And he brought it to the audience in a very lyrical, poetic and concise manner.

He is also a work writer, writing in the middle of the plague, 400 years ago, another time when London was locked up. He actually wrote King Lear when locked because the theater was closed because of the plague.

I’m thinking of doing the next King Lear with Niamh – I can become a grumpy King Lear, and Neve can play a good princess Cordelia. She has Supergirl and Wonder Woman toys, so I think the two of them could be two evil daughters, Goneril and Regan. But I think the key is to see if he is interested and wants to do it again, then we will do it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7YON1MrnRY (/ embed)

Learning is amazing, but learning can be very difficult and boring, and I think the lyrics and age of Shakespeare’s language can sometimes prevent people from understanding it.

But if you have a foam sword and costume and play a few scenes, then in playing it, in living up to those characters and emotions, you can bridge this’ hard to understand ‘gap to’ oh, actually this is really fun! ‘and want to learn more about it.

Even though I certainly didn’t start the intention that other parents could see the video, I think if someone saw it, and saw that there was real pleasure in playing together as a family, and achieving something through games, it would be very fun.

Marc Norris is a writer and artistic director of the Shakespeare in Performance Project, a theater in an educational company that organizes drama workshops with young people in the UK and the Netherlands.

As told Jenny Haward.