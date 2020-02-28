[my-beautiful-wife:-amazon-studios-acquires-samantha-downing’s-bestseller]

My Wonderful Spouse: Amazon Studios Acquires Samantha Downing’s Bestseller

Deadline is reporting that Amazon Studios has acquired film legal rights to My Pretty Spouse, the bestselling novel by Samantha Downing. Amazon has partnered with Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films on the task.

The novel is explained as a darkly comedic psychological thriller that explores the fashionable impulses of human character. The principal characters are Tobias and his pretty spouse, Millicent, who seem to be leading the best lifestyle with property and family. But they harbor a darkish mystery: husband has been aiding his spouse with her penchant for serial murdering. But when a person of their victims is uncovered, hubby realizes his pretty wife might not be as trustworthy as he experienced assumed.

You can choose up a duplicate of The Pretty Spouse in this article

Blossom Films’ preceding projected have involved the Emmy Award-successful series Significant Small Lies, co-starring Kidman, as very well as the David E. Kelley limited collection The Undoing with Kidman also starring for the HBO project. The firm is adapting Janet Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates into a restricted sequence, which will serve as the first venture beneath Blossom’s Amazon offer.

My Charming Spouse grew to become an worldwide bestseller and was released in 23 nations. The e book obtained a Finest Initial Novel nomination for the 2020 Edgar Award. Downing’s 2nd novel, He Began It, will be revealed on April 28, 2020, by Penguin Random House.

