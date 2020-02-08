My Chemical Romance and the evolution of emo

When The Daily Mail ran a typically corrupted and ill-informed campaign against My Chemical Romance and the dangers of ’emo’ music in 2008, this was the first time many people have ever been confronted with the term. Many guffawing and surprised looks were exchanged throughout the country by so-called ‘normal’ people. Of which emo music was My Chemical Romance the most important lights?

The irony, for everyone who has the roots of this music, is that when MCR was tagged as figureheads of the genre, it completely changed the definition of what emo actually was. The tag “emo”, derived from the emotional hardcore of the punk scene from the mid-80s, shows little or no resemblance to Gerard Way and co. From the meek and melody-heavy tunes of Rites Of Spring, the geeky, lovelorn buzzsaw punk or Fugazi’s discordant, socially conscious and free form of melodies, the inspiration for emo was radically different from the self-hatred-horror punk with which it is now associated .

It was founded as a real movement and subgenre in the 90s when a whole series of bands took the sound of hardcore and stripped it of all the bullish machismo that had become the norm, instead letting it permeate with an honesty and sensitivity that had never been heard before. Jawbox, Far, Nada Surf, Gameface, Garrison and more all existed deep in the underground and brought in a more introspective, thoughtful college audience that avoided the glue-sniffing, phlegm-gobbing aesthetic of traditional punk rock. These were bands that were influenced as much by The Smiths as they were by Black Flag – ironically given that MCR openly admitted that those two groups had a huge impact on their sound.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS-e-VjnMLg [/ embed]

What they didn’t do was sell records, make sure emo was still an unheard of word of mouth. That was until the beginning of the millennium, when the global colossus of nu metal began to run out of ideas and its fans were forced to look for an antidote somewhere else for its creative decline.

Those who were seduced by the heavier elements soon found refuge in the budding metalcore movement and the imagination of thrash that bands like Lamb Of God and Trivium brought. But for those dealing with the injured lyrical honesty of the nu-metal and the progressive sonic approach, the void was filled by a group of post-hardcore acts led by Glassjaw, At The Drive-In and … And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead. They actually began to infiltrate MTV and mainstream culture while being confused at various moments as “emo,” “post-rock,” and “screamo.” It is clear that emo still could not be captured on a real sound.

It was the success of Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, Taking Back Sunday and British acts Funeral For A Friend and Hundred Reasons that offered emo a clearly defined sound and appearance. Skinny jeans, frills and classic American clothing were married to screaming guitars, whisper-to-shrieking vocals and a fusion of anthemic choruses with indie-like punk.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap0mqwvf7H0 [/ embed]

This is where MCR entered. After visiting the aforementioned Thursday and Taking Back Sunday here in the UK, it was easy to place them next to their peers, but they were radically different from those bands. The only real comparisons are AFI and Alkaline Trio, two bands that ignored heartbreak and introspection and instead focused on a black-hearted, goth-heavy, macabre sound that was strongly influenced by the Misfits’ B film schlock punk.

In fact, Gerard Way himself bluntly stated that MCR never felt part of the scene or identified with it. “In short, it has never been an accurate way to describe us,” he told the American university website The Maine Campus. “I think emo is damn garbage; it’s bullshit. I think there are bands with which we are unfortunately piled up that are considered emo and that are starting to make us standard emo. ”

Of course, as soon as MCR broke, the appearance and sound of emo were determined by their every action. Although they were ‘vocal anti-violence and anti-suicide’, themes of self-harm, depression and distress were inexplicably linked to their sound and image. They were followed by countless too-rans who tried to get exactly the same trick. Now every band that even adds a touch of melancholy to their music, from Black Veil Brides to Bring Me The Horizon, is grinning with the tag.

In a positive or negative sense, the change in the DNA of emo is all due to the enormous impact of My Chemical Romance.

My Chemical Romance is going on tour later this year. View the full data below:

June 18: Milton Keynes, Stadium MK, UK

June 20: Milton Keynes, Stadium MK, United Kingdom

June 21: Milton Keynes, Stadium MK, United Kingdom

September 9: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, MI

September 11: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 12: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 14: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

September 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

September 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 20: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA

September 22: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 26: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

September 29: Houston Toyoto Center, TX

Sep 30: Dallas American Airline Center, TX

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

October 4: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 06: Oakland Arena, CA.

Oct 8: Los Angeles The Forum, CA.

Oct. 10: Sacramento Aftershock, CA.

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV