‘My Chemical Romance’ Announce the UK Show following Cryptic Tweets

After My Chemical Romance had a reinstatement visit last month, who really knew what else the band had on their sleeves? Well, it seems they are coming more for their fans.

On Sunday, the band’s official Twitter account unveiled a two-minute, 20-second video titled “Offer …”

The video features a hooded piece walking through a forest, with previously anonymous instruments appearing in the background. this has led some to believe that it could be new music. The image is met with other hooded figures walking towards a dirt road pentagram, one of them dipping a knife into the symbol.

At the end of the video, a black screen shows information about an upcoming appearance at the Milton Keynes Stadiums in the United Kingdom in June. ticket information has not yet been released.

Prior to the show’s announcement, MCR tweeted an emoji flag Union Jack, with a photo of one of the hooded faces earlier in the month.

In addition, he tweeted a short video with the United States flag emoji, possibly implying that a show or tour will come to the state.

Return

The return of My Chemical Romance was by no means iconic. The band announced their split in May 2013 with Days of Danger: Fabulous Killjoys True Life is their latest studio album as a band – or so we thought.

However, last Halloween – after six and a half years – the group announced a December revolution in Los Angeles at the Expo Church Hall. Tickets were released the next day and ran out for a few minutes, but this only shows the beginning of MCR’s return. By the end of 2019, they have also announced festival appearances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

In the words of this favorite band, I’m not okay, but I and many others can’t wait to see what 2020 brings to MCR.